It is 43 feet from the front of the pitching rubber to home plate in high school softball.
Pitching can be the name of the game with strikeout pitchers often covering up suspect defenses. If the pitcher is not allowing the other team to put the ball in play, she is giving her club a great chance to win.
In the spirit of the fast approaching season, here is stroll down memory lane with some of the high school game’s top pitchers, one for each of those 43 feet.
Since the game was never played in 2019, everything is a memory.
This is not a ranking of the best pitchers in the state. It is simply a way to get into a new season by rekindling some memories and hoping for new ones to be made in 2021.
Here’s the pitch:
43. Proctor’s Katha Pehm. The distance to home plate was a little closer when Pehm pitched for the Phantoms. It’s a good thing because she might have had trouble getting the ball up there from 43 feet.
She didn’t throw hard enough to break a pane of glass but she threw hard enough to break Danville’s heart. She was the pitcher when Dick Wright’s Phantoms edged Danville 6-5 in the 1992 state championship game in Randolph.
42. Rutland’s Lori Cillo. Pitching guru Dick Cillo worked with his daughter on the art of pitching countless hours and it paid off. She had an outstanding career at Rutland High and St. Anselm College.
41. Springfield’s Mary Rose Jasinski. The hard-throwing Jasinski will never forget that day when she and her mother went to the Grand Union in Springfield to buy the June 12, 1977 issue of Sports Illustrated. Jasinski was in the magazine’s “Faces in the Crowd” section for her pitching exploits. She had a record of 60-5 during her four years with the Cosmos.
40. Fair Haven’s Olivia Bowen. She notched her 700th career strikeout on a gorgeous day in late May in 2018. Today, she is a pitcher/position player for a Castleton University team that is off to a 4-0 start.
39. Fair Haven’s Angela Megaw. She is Fair Haven’s all-time strikeout leader and went on to pitch for Dartmouth College, graduating in 2008.
38. Brattleboro’s Kayla Wood. Her senior year at Brattleboro, she pitched a perfect game against North Country in the playoffs. She struck out 166 and walked just 13 that season. She went on to have an outstanding career pitching for Castleton where she was the team MVP in 2015.
37. Oxbow Union’s Madison Fornwalt. She was a hard thrower who pitched the Olympians to a state title in Robin Wozny’s swan song as coach. She also got rocked by a line drive in that game that put a bump on her head the size of an Easter egg. She is pitching for Division I Merrimack College.
36.Oxbow’s Mary Bourgeois. Before she graduated, she was a part of one of the greatest 1-2 tandems the state has ever seen with Fornwalt.
35. Arlington’s Robie O’Dea. She was a dominant pitcher for some of coach Kerry Csizmesia’s best teams during the Eagles’ dynastic years.
34. Green Mountain’s Kate Wilcox. She threw hard and with control for successful GM teams coached by her father Dan.
33. Sarah Wilcox. Kate’s sister was also a standout in the circle for the Chieftains.
32. Springfield’s Amanda Osborne. The hard thrower for the Cosmos had impeccable control.
“She had the highest percentage of strikes of anyone I’ve coached,” Springfield veteran coach Andy Bladyka said.
31. Lamoille’s Mackenzie Pratt. One of the greatest ever, Pratt amassed more than 500 strikeouts in just two years as a freshman and sophomore. She was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and died while at Norwich University where she also starred.
30. Windsor’s Katelyn Curtis. She was one of the best to ever throw the ball for the Yellow Jackets.
29. Missisquoi’s Sarah Harvey. She was one of the most dominant to ever come out of the state.
28. Colchester’s Nikki Buckless. The 2007 graduate is one of the best to pitch for the Lakers.
27. Mill River’s Missy Letourneau. The Minutemen have had some standouts. You can make a case for Letourneau at the top of the list.
26. Springfield’s Hannah Crosby. This Cosmo of recent vintage threw hard and made herself into a control pitcher before she was done. An injury that took her out of the lineup midway through her senior season might have cost the Cosmos a title.
25. Jade Twombly. She was another of the better Cosmos in the circle.
24. Spaulding’s Emily Cetin. She helped the Crimson Tide to be competitive when Spaulding was one of Division I’s smallest schools.
23. Spaulding’s Chalaun Blanchard. Like Cetin, a four-year pitcher for the Tide.
22. Mount Anthony’s Taylor Dicranian. She was dominant pitching for MAU and is now a junior pitching for Sage College. She set the program record for victories at MAU.
21. Mount Anthony’s Baylee Ports. They turn them out in Bennington. She was the Patriots’ flinger before Dicranian. She helped the Pats to four Marble Valley League titles and two state championships.
20. Bellows Falls’ Murphy Hicks. She was a decent pitcher for the Terriers but her best sport was field hockey and she went to play that sport at the NCAA Division II level for American International College before transferring to Keene State.
19. Bellows Falls’ Kim Budzik. She was a hard thrower who dominated games for BF.
18. Bellows Falls’ Katie Harmon. Probably one of the two most dominant, along with Budzik, for the Terriers.
17. MSJ’s Kait McCarthy. She was one of the best to take the circle at Mount St. Joseph.
16. Mount Anthony’s Tracy Knights. She was an outstanding pitcher and position player at Mount Anthony who went on to lead the Castleton University team in batting her junior and senior years. Sadly, she died of cancer but the 1989 Castleton graduate did get to experience her induction into the CU Hall of Fame.
15. Black River’s Paige Kelley. Not as dominant as many on this list, Kelley was the Black River pitcher when the Presidents pulled off one of the biggest playoff upsets ever when they upended Proctor. Making it more memorable, her sister Hope Kelley made a sensational play at shortstop for the final out.
14. Proctor’s Taylor Trombley. On a brilliant June day in Wells River in the playoffs, Trombley struck out 23 batters in a 1-0 victory over Blue Mountain in a game that took 10 innings to complete.
13. Blue Mountain’s Ashley Rood. You always feel for the pitcher who has to lose a 10-inning game in which only one run was scored. The tough-luck pitcher that day in against Trombley was Rood.
11. BFA-St. Albans’ Chelsea Abbott. A Gatorade Player of the Year recipient.
10. Randolph’s Morgan Stewart. The daughter of former Randolph coach Allen Stewart, Morgan was a four-year stalwart in the circle for the Galloping Ghosts.
9. West Rutland’s Stef Dziubek. She pitched West Rutland to the 1999 state championship game where the Golden Horde fell 5-0 to Canaan. It was on the 20th anniversary of Westside’s previous title and 1979 WR coach Bob Frazier was in attendance.
8. Essex’s Shila Wells. A Gatorade winner.
7. Essex’s Stephanie Frank. And, yes, another in the long line of Hornet pitchers to reap the Gatorade Player of the Year accolade.
6. BFA-Fairfax’s Kayla Mathieu. She led the Bullets to three state championships with a rise ball that her coach Geri Witalec-Krupa called “nearly unhittable.” The 2013-14 Gatorade Player of the Year went on to play for Plymouth State.
5. Otter Valley’s Taylor Aines. One of the many dominant pitchers to wear the OV uniform.
4. Otter Valley’s Apryle Pickering. A competitor and one of the school’s finest.
3. Otter Valley’s Taryn Foster: She was another of Pattie Candon’s superb pitchers at the Brandon school. She went on pitch for Cornell College in Iowa.
2. Brattleboro’s Meghan McLoughlin. She was dominant in high school and just about as dominant at the next level when she pitched for Keene State.
1. Rutland’s Danielle Hendee. We began with one of the softest throwers so we’ll end with one of the hardest. Pitching guru Bill Olney once told me he had Hendee clocked at 71 mph at the start of the game and that she was still throwing at that speed at the end of the contest.
Play ballThe first softball practice is Monday and the opening day on the schedule is April 17.
More pitchers will do wondrous things like win a 1-0, 10-inning game like Trombley or pitch a perfect game like Wood.
It’s a new season and who knows what will happen in that little space of 43 feet.
