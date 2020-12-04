Today, Steve Lanpher stalks the court at Randolph College in Lynchburg, Virginia.
His resume has a number of lines and several of them were earned in Vermont.
After graduating from College of St. Joseph, he coached a year at the Rutland school.
He was also an associate head coach for the University of Vermont women’s basketball team.
He is best known in the Green Mountain State for a great four-year-run at Norwich University where one of his top players was Fair Haven Union High School graduate Kim Sweeney.
Sweeney is Fair Haven’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball with 1,308 points. Ryleigh Coloutti will likely overtake her this season if COVID does not strip away too much of the season.
“She was a kid who could rebound and score inside or outside,” Lanpher said of Sweeney this week while driving through Virginia. “She was a tough-nosed type of player.
“I believe she is state trooper here in Virginia.”
Those were glory years for Norwich women’s basketball. Lanpher’s Cadets rang up a gaudy record of 90-27 during his tenure from 2002 through 2006.
Sweeney was a big part of it and she was the MVP of the The Hockenbury Classic one season.
Sadly, The Hock as it is known, will not be played this season, another event scratched by COVID.
Played in honor of the late, beloved Norwich coach Ed Hockenbury, the tournament is an annual highlight on the Cadets’ athletic calendar.
Lanpher also experienced life on the Division I level when he was the women’s basketball coach of NJIT, a program that joined the University of Vermont’s conference, the America East, this year.
Lanpher did not have his contract renewed at NJIT in 2018 and was at Combine Academy in North Carolina for a year.
The next move was to Randolph College and he’s happy to be back in Division III.
“I love the Division III philosophy,” Lanpher said. “In Division III, you get to coach the whole person and get to know the whole person.
“Some of my fondest memories are from Norwich.
“We get to coach the game we love and get to know the players as students. It is the best of both worlds.”
When Lanpher played at College of St. Joseph, his coach was Mark Cartmill.
After Cartmill left Vermont, he had a stint coaching at Paul Smith’s College in New York State and most recently had been the athletic director at Berea College in Kentucky.
He is retired and living in Asheville, North Carolina.
“I still talk to him once a month,” Lanpher said.
Basketball seasons are not happening at many colleges or are shrouded in uncertainty.
But at Randolph College, Lanpher’s Wildcats are scheduled to open the season on Dec. 29 against Roanoke.
“They haven’t had a winning season here. We hope to be the first,” Lanpher said.
If he can bring the touch he brought to the Norwich campus, there will be a lot happy Randolph College fans soon.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.