MONTPELIER – Tom Cosgrove became the 23rd former Vermont Mountaineer to make his MLB debut on Saturday night, and he did so surrounded by others who have called Montpelier their summer home.
Cosgrove, who spent the summer of 2015 with the Mountaineers, pitched a third of an inning in a San Diego Padres game against the San Francisco Giants. He induced a groundout by Joc Pederson to end the top of the seventh and strand a pair of runners.
He was replaced in the top of the eighth by Nick Martinez, who played for Vermont in 2009-10. In the bottom of the seventh inning the Giants threw Tyler Rogers, who played for Vermont in 2012.
Cosgrove dazzled during his time in Montpelier, making six starts and compiling a 4-1 record with a 3.09 earned run average. Cosgrove struck out 27 batters in 32 innings and walked just five (5.40 K/BB), averaging 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
A native of Staten Island, Cosgrove was named his high school team’s Cy Young Award winner and was selected to the New York All-State team his senior year. He pitched for the Manhattan Jaspers for three seasons before being selected in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft by the Padres. He split the 2022 season between the San Antonio Missions (AA) and the El Paso Chihuahuas (AAA). Between the two squads, he went 8-2 with a 3.72 ERA and recorded 82 strikeouts in 55.2 innings. He was added to the 40-man roster after the 2022 season. He began this year in El Paso before being promoted to the Padres for the first time las week.
Cosgrove becomes the 222nd NECBL alum to play in the majors. He is the third former NECBL standout to make his debut this season, joining Jared Shuster (New Bedford) and Zach Neto (North Adams).
To round out the NECBL connections, Jake Cronenworth (Holyoke) and David Villar (Danbury) were both also involved in Saturday’s game. Cronenworth went 2-for-6 with a double and a run scored, while Villar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run. The Padres won 16-11.
