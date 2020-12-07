SANTA CATERINA VULFURVA, Italy - Alpine skier Tommy Ford raced to a second-place result during Monday's Word Cup giant slalom action.
The result marked Ford's third podium finish, a year after he had his maiden win in Beaver Creek.
“It was nice snow," Ford said. "The volunteers here did a great job. And I felt quite at home because of the falling snow. This is just like home at Mount Bachelor (Oregon), and I’m just happy to be skiing here period. And happy to have a nice smooth two runs.”
Starksboro product Ryan Cochran-Siegle wound up 17th for the U.S. squad to back up Ford's podium finish. Cochran-Siegle was sitting in 27th after the first run and was having a strong second run before he went down on his hip and had a great recovery. He finished 27th on the day, grabbing his first giant slalom points of the season. Ted Ligety, River Radamus and Bridger Gile also started for the U.S. but did not qualify for the second run.
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt laid down a dynamite first run and was leading by 0.19 seconds over Norway’s Leif Kristian Nestvold Haugen. France’s Alexis Pinturault was in third after the opening run, while Ford was 0.43 seconds back in fourth place.
The race was rescheduled from Sunday, when heavy snow in the Italian Alps made the competition impossible. Conditions improved overnight, with low temperatures hardening the surface of the course.
Croatia’s Filip Zubcic was sitting in 21st after the first run, but once again he had a blazing-fast second run to move up to third. His times were unbeatable for awhile, but Ford came down with a smooth-and-clean performance to briefly grab the lead by two-hundreths of a second. Up next were Haugen and Pinturault, but neither skier could catch Ford.
Odermatt put the finishing touches on his victory by crossing the line 0.73 seconds in front of Ford. He became the first Swiss skier to win a men's giant slalom event in the World Cup since Carlo Janka prevailed in Slovenia in 2011.
“Such statistics leave me pretty cold, they don’t give me additional pressure," Odermatt said. "I only put myself under pressure.”
Ever since winning GS world titles as a junior in 2016 and 2018, Odermatt was the ski-mad nation's main hope to end its drought in the discipline. After five podium finishes, including in both previous races this season, Odermatt finally delivered in the Italian Alps.
“It’s really emotional for me today. I never had this before,” Odermatt said, pointing at tears in eyes. “It was big pressure today: First time red bib, first time leading after first run. Now I am really proud.”
Since Janka’s triumph, the Swiss team went without a podium result in the discipline for seven seasons, before Odermatt, Loic Meillard, Gino Caviezel and Thomas Tumler all scored top-three results since the 2018-19 season.
“We stayed cool, went step-by-step and kept working hard. We didn’t turn everything upside-down,” Odermatt said about the rebuilding of the Swiss GS team in recent years.
Odermatt’s second career win came one year and a day after he triumphed in a super-G in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Odermatt extended his lead in the discipline standings and joined Alexis Pinturault at the top of the overall standings. Pinturault was 0.82 behind in fifth, just behind Meillard in fourth.
Ford is known for his relaxed style on the course. Commentators have described him as "Zen-like" as he pushes out of the starting gate. But his signature calm-and-collected approach is deceptively fast.
"It’s all about enjoyment," Ford said. "I was arcing turns. This hill is made to arc on, like the whole way down. And I’m happy to ski on it.”
Due to shoulder and back injuries sustained this summer, Ford had minimal time to prepare for the World Cup circuit. With COVID restrictions further limiting his training, he entered his first event of the season and exceeded all expectations by placing 22nd in Austria. He credits recent workouts in Colorado at Copper Mountain for getting him in shape for his performance this past weekend. Ford placed sixth during Saturday's GS event, while Ligety was 19th. Cochran-Siegle, Radamus and Gile also competed.
“It’s been a progression, with not as much skiing as I would have liked this summer," Ford said. "But I had a good camp in Copper, and the coaches have been providing great training. I’ve been working with my mental coach, and we’ve been putting it together. I would say I’ve been experimenting for years, and my mental coach has really helped the last four years. He helped me find my self-confidence, and trust what I already know.”
The GS events were moved to Italy from because of lack of snow in Val d’Isere, France. Up next for the men will be a speed series at the French resort, with a downhill race slated for Saturday. That will be followed by a super-G race on Sunday. The men will have a training break after that before heading to Alta Badia, Italy on Dec. 20-21 for giant slalom and slalom events. A slalom race under the lights will take place in Italy on Dec. 22.
WOMEN'S SKIING
Moltzan on the rise
Paula Moltzan is making the most of things during an unpredictable year.
The former University of Vermont Alpine skier earned her first World Cup podium result on Thanksgiving, placing second in a parallel slalom race behind World Cup leader Petra Vlhova.
Moltzan had a breakout race two years ago at the Killington World Cup slalom, finishing 17th. She has been climbing the World Cup ladder in slalom, and now giant slalom as well.
It’s a remarkable comeback for the skier, who was the first U.S. woman to win the junior slalom world championship title. She accomplished the feat in 2015 but was cut from the U.S. Ski Team a year later.
Moltzan went to college instead, relocating to Burlington to join the Catamounts. She helped Vermont place second behind Utah at 2019 NCAA Championships.
“We’re just excited to see what else comes from the season,” Moltzan said.
Moltzan started skiing as a toddler. Her parents were both weekend ski instructors at Buck Hill outside Minneapolis. It's a small operation, with 14 ski runs on less than 300 vertical feet. But the ski area has produced several Olympians, including Lindsey Vonn and slalom specialists Kristina Koznick and David Chodounsky.
With two older siblings who skied, Moltzan quickly mastered the sport and began competing for the Buck Hill Ski Racing program under legendary coach Erich Sailer. On winter nights, she rode Buck Hill’s rope tow and trained slalom under the lights.
A top youth racer, Moltzan earned podium finishes at junior nationals when she was 15. She moved to Vail for her final two years of high school. Named to the U.S. Ski Team in 2012, she earned her first World Cup start that fall.
She had a banner season in 2015, competing in her first world championships and finishing 20th in slalom. A month later, she became the first American woman to win slalom gold at the junior world championships. She capped the season by finishing runner-up in both slalom and giant slalom at nationals. She also won the famed Sugar Slalom at Stowe Mountain Resort, beating three-time Olympian Megan McJames.
Moltzan's 2016 season was less memorable. Although she scored her first World Cup points by finishing in the top 30 in a slalom race, she did meet U.S. Ski Team criteria for qualification. A coach called her that spring to give her the news that she was not selected to the national team. Moltzan was gutted and had to figure out her next move.
"When it’s April and school starts in August, to find a school to go to is kind of tough,” Moltzan said.
Moltzan had chatted with two-time Olympian Jimmy Cochran, who was an assistant coach for UVM. The Catamounts reached out to the standout skier, who quickly proved her worth. She finished on the podium in six regular-season races her freshman year before winning the NCAA slalom title.
Her junior year, while pre-season training with the Catamounts in Colorado, Moltzan won a time trial to earn another World Cup berth. This time she secured starting rights at the Killington Cup slalom event. With year-round skiing in her rearview mirror, she spent the summer leading up to that season as a raft guide in Massachusetts. As a result, she only trained on snow for a few days that fall.
Racing in front of thousands of fans at Killington, Moltzan finished 17th. She was especially sharp during the second run, recording the fourth-fastest time.
“Never in a million years would I have expected that result,” she said.
She credited the raucous crowd and the fact that she was relaxed and happy in the starting gate. With classes and exams still on her plate, Moltzan was invited to join portions of the World Cups circuit that season.
“Time to plan an unexpected trip to Europe over Christmas break,” Moltzan at the time.
She scaled back her academic schedule for the spring semester, taking only electives with no labs. Moltzan finished as high as 12th in World Cup action that winter, securing another world championship berth. She also competed for UVM on the collegiate circuit, excelling at Stowe to help the Catamounts finish second at NCAAs. She was renamed to the U.S. Ski Team at the end of the season.
Moltzan credits her three years at UVM for bringing her skiing to another level. She said she learned to take more responsibility for her life during that time.
“When it comes to race day, it’s not just for you anymore,” she said. “It’s for an entire team, and I’ve kept almost the same mindset. Although I’m now racing as an individual, it’s never just for me. It’s for my parents, my fiancé, my coaches and Team USA.”
The 26-year-old was recently engaged to long-time boyfriend Ryan Mooney, a former downhill racer and accomplished kayaker.
“I was expecting it at some point, but not right then,” Moltzan said of the proposal.
Competing on the EISA circuit while attending UVM also helped Moltzan learn to handle pressure. Team scores are based on the combined finishes of each college’s alpine and Nordic athletes.
“I’ve never been as nervous as I was my freshman year stepping into the NCAA start gates,” she said. “I can’t even compare the feeling to a World Cup because your team is riding on your back. And it’s not just the alpine team: It’s the Nordic team as well. You have six alpine athletes and six Nordic athletes all on your shoulders.”
Moltzan is currently taking a break from UVM but still plans to complete her undergraduate degree. She eventually wants to head to medical school and become a doctor specializing in orthopedics. She is no longer able to compete in NCAA competition, which has an age limit of 25.
Moltzan and Mooney, who serves as Moltzan’s ski technician, spent the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown first in Minnesota with Moltzan’s family and then with Mooney’s family in Massachusetts. During the spring Moltzan went “deep into the pain cave” deep in the woods, training for months in the Mooney’s shed gym and only skiing for nine days in June. By the time she got on snow in early September, she was flying.
She placed 10th during a mid-October World Cup race. It was her top result event though it was only her second giant slalom World Cup race. She accomplished the feat while racing in bib 62, recording the fourth-fastest time during the second run. Moltzan was inspired by her roommate Nina O’Brien, who placed 15th while wearing bib 40.
“I was so happy we did it together,” Moltzan said.
Moltzan scored more World Cup slalom points at the start of this season while coppering in Austria. On Thanksgiving she competed in the first parallel event of 2020, with racers competing head-to-head in an elimination format over two runs on giant slalom courses. Moltzan had never previously competed in the disciple on the World Cup, and her goal was finish in the top 30. Wearing bib 53, she qualified fifth.
As she moved from the round of 16 to the quarterfinal, her emotions peaked. No matter what, she was destined to register her best World Cup result. She beat Marta Bassino in the quarterfinal. During the semifinals she beat Olympic medalist Lara Gut-Behrami, who was the top qualifier.
Moltzan put everything on the line in the final. The worst she could finish was second. On their second run, she fell on her left hip three gates from the finish and slid through the next paneled gate.
“Most of the pain was numbed by the emotion of finishing second,” Moltzan said.
Moltzan does not have specific results in mind for the rest of the season.
“I am not a really big number goal-setter," she said. "I’ve never been that way. I think it’s a great way to let yourself down and let your team down and let coaches and technicians down. I just like moving toward good skiing, and that has been helpful this season for me."
ALPINE SKIING
Spartans coach honored
BOSTON — Castleton University men's and women's Alpine skiing head coach Chris Eder was announced as the 2020 United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association Head Coach of the Year Friday evening following one of the most impressive seasons in his programs' histories.
Eder, who claims the honor off the heels of McConnell Division Coach of the Year accolades on both the men's and women's side, led the women's team to its first USCSA National Championship in the slalom in March.
Eder also coached men's skiing standout Robby Kelley to individual national titles in the slalom, giant slalom and overall disciplines at Whiteface in the spring.
