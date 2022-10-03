Over the weekend, New England Patriots third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrust into a starting role and handled it well, putting his team on the brink of a victory. The Patriots came up short, but there many positives to take from the game.
A pair of Vermont high school football teams had similar experiences in Week 5. Division I St. Johnsbury and Division II North Country were the underdogs in their respective games, but didn’t back down from the challenge.
The Hilltoppers welcomed Burr and Burton Academy to Fairbanks Field for the first time on Friday.
BBA made the long trip up to the northern part of the state with a perfect record and left the same way, but the Bulldogs had arguably their biggest challenge of the season to do so.
BBA scored two two touchdowns after the Hilltoppers had opened the scoring, but St. Johnsbury responded with two touchdown passes from Quinn Murphy, going to Carter Bunnell and Alex Orozco.
It would be the last time they was tied, but every time the Bulldogs tried to pull away, the Hilltoppers wouldn’t let them.
With an elite quarterback like Murphy and many weapons at his disposal, St. Johnsbury won’t be a team to be taken lightly come playoff time.
They proved that in a big way with how they tested the Bulldogs.
North Country entered Friday’s showdown with Bellows Falls with the same record as the Terriers did, but it would be lying to say they weren’t the underdog.
Bellows Falls has been the big dog in the Division II yard for the better parts of two seasons, and arguably even before with their constant level of success.
The Falcons didn’t fall victim to the Terrier’s dominant mystique and matched them like no other team has this season. Touchdown for touchdown, North Country went until BF’s Caden Haskell just took over and willed the Terriers to the win.
With multiple different options at quarterback and interchangeable parts all over the place, the Falcons are a tough team to game plan for. North Country has already proven its elite status and Friday just cemented it.
Even in a losing effort, St. Johnsbury and North Country have solidified their place in the top 10 of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings.
Let’s jump into this week’s rankings. A team’s previous week ranking is in parentheses.
1. BBA 5-0 (1). Friday was just what the Bulldogs needed, a true challenge that really tested them. It came at the right time because the challenges don’t stop. BBA travels to play CVU Friday night in what could be the game of the year across the state.
2. CVU 4-1 (2). The Redhawks have yet to lose to a team that calls the Green Mountain State home. CVU puts that on the line against BBA after very solid Week 5 win against Hartford, who had given the Bulldogs a tough game the week before.
3. Bellows Falls 5-0 (3). Caden Haskell had himself a day, rushing for more than 200 yards in the win against North Country. BF is a running back factory and business isn’t slowing down for the D-II state championship favorites.
4. Essex 3-2 (5). The Hornets continue their move up the rankings, winning their third straight game on Friday. Blowing out a very good Middlebury team says a lot about this team’s ability.
5. North Country 4-1 (6). The Falcons move up even in a losing effort. They went punch for punch with Bellows Falls and had to come out of it, confident in their ability to compete for a state title.
6. St. Johnsbury 2-3 (7). The Hilltoppers have struggled to stop powerful offenses in recent weeks, but have shown they have the firepower on offense to go toe-to-toe with anyone they’re standing across from. Keeping up with BBA is an impressive feat.
7. Mount Anthony 4-1 (8). The Patriots notched another dominant win on Friday. MAU has one of the most balanced offenses in the state with Tanner Bushee playing elite at quarterback and Ayman Naser doing the same in the back field.
8. Hartford 2-3 (4). The Hurricanes drop because of the impressiveness of other teams’ performance in Week 5. Hartford hung with CVU on Saturday, just as it did the week before against BBA.
9. Brattleboro 3-2 (UR). The Colonels picked up their second quality win in a row, beating Lyndon by 24 points on Saturday. Brattleboro should have favorites to win its next two games, before a showdown with rival MAU to cap the regular season.
10. Fair Haven 3-2 (UR). Joe Buxton has had a breakout season under center for the Slaters and that continued on Friday in a convincing win against Mount Mansfield. Fair Haven will have a big challenge trying to replicate that against North Country on Friday.
On the bubble: Windsor, Middlebury, Rutland, Colchester, Fairfax/Lamoille, Mill River.
TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. BBA; 2. CVU; 3. Essex; 4. St. Johnsbury; 5. Hartford.
Division II: 1. Bellows Falls; 2. North Country; 3. Mount Anthony; 4. Brattleboro; 5. Fair Haven.
Division III: 1. Windsor; 2. Fairfax/Lamoille; 3. Mill River; 4. Rice; 5. Woodstock.
