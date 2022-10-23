The destination has been put into the GPS. 22 Stratton Road, Rutland, Vermont. Only six Vermont high school football teams will arrive on time.
All roads lead to Rutland High School’s Alumni Field on Saturday, Nov. 12 for State Championship Saturday.
The six teams that were there last year have a return trip in mind. CVU and Essex in Division I, Bellows Falls and Mount Anthony in Division II and Windsor and BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille in Division III know the feeling of that cold afternoon on the Alumni turf.
All six squads have serious hopes of getting back there. Each one of them is ranked between No. 1 and No.3 in their respective divisions entering the playoffs and are revving up the playoff push.
Other contenders, among them Burr and Burton Academy, St. Johnsbury and Fair Haven, have experienced State Championship Saturday not that long ago. They’ve love to get another shot at the glory.
Twenty-four teams have state championship hopes and week by week more dreams will be dashed until the top three are hoisting the trophy on Nov. 12.
It’s go time.
DIVISION IFavorite: No. 1 CVU. The Redhawks look like a team determined to right the wrong of last year’s loss in the D-I state title game and claim their first state title in program history. CVU’s offense has a multitude of weapons and has overpowered opponents all season long. The Redhawks have passed every test.
Dark Horse: No. 3 Middlebury. The Tigers are one of those clubs playing great football at the right time. You saw what that did for the Essex last year en route to the state title. The Tigers have won three straight coming into the playoffs and just knocked off BBA in Week 8.
Best first-round matchup: No. 5 St. Johnsbury at No. 4 Essex. Quinn Murphy has had an incredible year under center for the Hilltoppers. Just two weeks ago, he racked up eight touchdowns against Rutland. The Hornets have proven everyone wrong that said they were going to take a step back after graduating lots of high-end talent from their championship team of a year ago.
Longest trip: It’s 72 miles and 1 hour, 26 minutes from St. Johnsbury to Essex.
Fun fact: Saturday’s game in Manchester will be the first time that Burr and Burton Academy and Rutland have met in the football playoffs. BBA moved up to Division I in 2019 and the teams have only met in the regular season twice since then.
DIVISION IIFavorite: No. 1 Bellows Falls. The Terriers are the defending state champions and are undefeated. Until someone knocks them off, they have to be the favorite to replicate that 2021 success. BF continues to dominate teams with its running game. No matter the personnel, they find a way to win.
Dark Horse: No. 4 Brattleboro. You could make an argument for any of the teams in D-II being dark horses because the division is filled with depth. The Colonels are as good of a choice as any. They are coming off a loss to MAU, but have quality wins against Fair Haven, Colchester and Lyndon. Brattleboro also put up 40 points on the dominant Terriers.
Best first-round matchup: No. 6 Lyndon at No. 3 Fair Haven. These two teams met in the regular season and the Slaters won by three touchdowns, but the Vikings held a lead in the opening quarter of that September game. If Lyndon makes a few adjustments, most notably finding a way to keep quarterback Joe Buxton in check, it could be a completely different game this time around.
Longest trip: It’s going to be a long bus ride for North Country on Friday. The Falcons will be traveling 3 hours and 14 minutes and nearly 200 miles to play their quarterfinal at Mount Anthony’s Spinelli Field.
Fun fact: The last time Colchester competed in the D-II tournament was 2009, where the Lakers finished off an undefeated campaign with a 22-14 win against CVU in the state championship game.
DIVISION III
Favorite: No. 1 Windsor. It’s the same story as BF for the Yellow Jackets. Windsor is the defending state champion and undefeated. Since a one-touchdown win in Week 1 against Fairfax/Lamoille, the Yellow Jackets have been pretty dominant. The closest margin of victory since that early victory was 17 points against Woodstock last week.
Dark horse: No. 6 Woodstock. The Wasps just put up 26 points on Windsor, the second most any opponent has this season against the D-III heavyweights. The road to the finals would be tough, playing a Mill River team that already beat the Wasps and a possible semifinal against Fairfax, but Woodstock is a proud program and wouldn’t back down from the challenge.
Best first-round matchup: No. 5 Mount Abraham at No. 4 Rice. If you love offense, look no further than the Eagles and Green Knights matchup in Week 6. A combined 101 points were scored that day. They get a chance to put on another show Saturday afternoon.
Longest trip: Otter Valley will be on the road for 1 hour and 34 minutes and nearly 70 miles for its playoff game at Fairfax/Lamoille on Saturday.
Fun fact: Montpelier won the first Division III state championship in 1991 beating North Country 22-6. The Solons won a state title in all three current divisions and also have won in the now-defunct Division IV.
