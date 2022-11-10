Nothing beats experience when a team is going through the most crucial moments of the season.
The majority of the participants in this Saturday’s Vermont high school football state championships have experience in spades and are no stranger to the pressures they’ll be feeling when the ball is kicked off with everything on the line.
Five of last fall’s six state finalists are making the return trip to State Championship Saturday at Rutland High School’s Alumni Field.
The lone newcomer to the party is Division I Middlebury.
The schedule will be the same as it was last fall. Division II kicks off the festivities with an 11 a.m. kickoff, Division III will follow at 2 p.m. and Division I will close the book on the football season at 5 p.m.
DIVISION II
No. 2 seed Mount Anthony had to wait 27 years between its 1994 Division I state championship game appearance and last year’s breakthrough D-II state finals berth.
The wait wasn’t nearly as long this time around.
MAU (8-2) and top-seeded Bellows Falls (10-0) will do battle in a rematch of last year’s state championship game.
That game was all about offense as the teams combined for 92 points, the most combined points in a football championship game in state history.
Replicating that offensive output is no guarantee, but both squads have talent to put up points in bunches.
MAU has arguably been the hottest team heading into finals weekend. Outside of a Week 7 loss to Division I Burr and Burton, the Patriots have been rolling.
Starting with MAU’s Week 4 win against Mount Mansfield, the Patriots have scored 40 or more points in six wins, including three times putting up more than 50 points.
The closest margin of victory in their matchups over that stretch was by 17 points against a very strong Brattleboro side that made it to the D-II semifinals.
MAU has blown through opponents in the playoffs, outscoring North Country and Fair Haven 106-22.
The Patriots’ offense has shown tons of balance and that was on full display in the semifinal win against the Slaters, where quarterback Tanner Bushee threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns and running back Ayman Naser rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
It starts with those two, but talented skill players like Josh Worthington, Braeden Billert and Carter Thompson only add to the dominant nature of MAU.
The Patriots and Terriers met in Week 3 of the regular season, where Bellows Falls won 28-13. That represented one of the tougher challenges for a Terriers team that has been dominant all season long.
Going for their second straight undefeated season, Bellows Falls picked right up from where it left off in last year’s championship campaign.
Caden Haskell has filled the shoes of guys like Jed Lober and Jeb Monier seamlessly this year in the BF backfield.
He’s had many a dominant outing this year, going over 200 yards on the ground multiple times. One of his signature outings was his four-touchdown effort against North Country in late September that, at the time, was a battle of undefeated clubs.
Haskell had had plenty of help creating offense for the Terriers. Walker James joined him going over 100 yards in their semifinal win against Brattleboro and Jamison Nystrom is an athletic dual-threat option.
Similar to their state championship opponent, BF scores early and often. Last week was the first time since Week 5 that the Terriers were held to less than 48 points.
Bellows Falls is looking for its 13th football state title and MAU is looking for its third.
DIVISION III
Not many teams have been able to take top-seeded Windsor to the limit this fall, but No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille can say that it has.
The teams met in a rematch of last year’s state championship game blowout in Week 1 of the regular season and the Yellow Jackets escaped with a 40-33 road victory.
Just like last season, the two elite Division III clubs will get their Round 2 on Saturday in Rutland.
Windsor (10-0) is in search of its second straight undefeated season and has been dominant the whole way. Following the Week 1 win against the Bullets, the Yellow Jackets beat each of their next four opponents by five touchdowns or more.
Springfield and Woodstock gave Windsor some late-season challenges, but the Yellow Jackets always found a way to pull away. In the postseason, Windsor outscored the Cosmos and Mount Abraham 83-6.
The Yellow Jackets have a balanced attack with guys like Travis McAllister, Logan Worrall and Maison Fortin all contributing in a huge way on offense.
Fairfax (8-1) hasn’t lost since that opening week loss to Windsor and handled a tough late-season slate with the likes of Woodstock, Otter Valley and Rice very well.
The Bullets haven’t cruised through the playoffs, but they’ve found way to win. Their quarterfinal against the Otters was tied 6-6, but they closed it with 12 straight points. Their semifinal against Mill River was tied 14-14, but they scored the game’s last three touchdowns.
Fairfax is very deep with the likes of Shaun Gibson, Charlie Czpaski and Cooper Harvey leading its offense.
Windsor is searching for its sixth state title. Fairfax/Lamoille has never won a state title as a combined team, but Fairfax won a title of its own in 2014.
DIVISION I
Football teams want to be playing their best football at the right time. No. 3 seed Middlebury certainly fits that bill.
The Tigers have won five straight games heading into their Division I state championship game against top-seeded CVU.
Middlebury is coming in as confident as they come, knocking off No. 2 seed Burr and Burton for the second time in three weeks.
The Tigers have been great in close games late in the season. Four of their last five wins have come by a touchdown or less.
Middlebury has a powerful running-based offense that teams have struggled to maintain this fall. Fullback Cam Stone has a ton of size and is one of the fastest kids on the roster.
Cole Schnoor, Gavin McNulty, Penn Riney and Jacob Kemp are great complements as well at their respective positions.
The Tigers hosted CVU in Week 1 and it was all Redhawks, as CVU won 56-19. Outings like that have been common for the Redhawks playing against in-state competition, where CVU has yet to lose a game.
The only time the Redhawks (9-1, 9-0 in-state) tasted defeat was a Week 2 matchup against perennial New Hampshire power Exeter.
CVU’s schedule was included a who’s who of elite Division I opponents and the Redhawks have passed every single test with two wins against defending champion Essex, one against St. Johnsbury and one against BBA.
CVU has been dominant, but it has faced plenty of adversity. Nothing exemplified that more than its semifinal against Essex last week.
The Hornets were up 17-0 in the first quarter, but the Redhawks responded, cutting the deficit to three at the half. After the break, they outscored Essex 35-7 to comfortably lock up its second straight title berth.
Ollie Cheer has stepped up in a big way at quarterback for CVU, taking over for the injured Max Destito. The usual suspects at wide receiver, Jack Sumner and Alex Provost, who were so key in the Redhawks’ playoff run last year, have been just as crucial this time around.
CVU is hoping to win its first state title in program history, while Middlebury is searching for its 11th title.
