SPRINGFIELD — The Woodstock football team remained undefeated, topping Springfield 26-15 on Friday night at Brown Field.
Vince Petrone had two touchdowns for Woodstock, one coming on a kickoff return. Caden Perreault also had two TDs for the Wasps as well as a two-point conversion.
Dillon Lacasse fell on a fumble in the end zone for Springfield's first touchdown and Nick Villamayor kicked the point.
The Cosmos got on the board again in the fourth quarter with a trick play that resulted in quarterback Carson Clark throwing to Luke Stocker in the end zone.
"We played really well and we had the right game plan. We had some mistakes that killed our momentum." Springfield coach Todd Aiken said.
Woodstock (3-0) hosts Mount Abraham on Friday. Springfield (1-2) hosts Mill River on Friday.
Hartford 49, BFA 27
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Hartford football team dominated in the second half, beating BFA-St. Albans 49-27 Friday night.
The Bobwhites hung with the elite Hurricanes throughout the first half, going into the break tied 7-7.
Ezra Mock had two early second half touchdowns to give Hartford, a lead it wouldn't surrender as it broke the game wide open in the second half.
The Hurricanes (3-0) have a marquee matchup in Week 4, hosting Burr and Burton Academy on Friday. BFA-St. Albans (1-2) is at North Country on Friday.
Essex 10, Colchester 6
ESSEX JCT. — The Essex football team improved to 3-0 with 10-6 win against Colchester on Friday night.
The Hornets went to the halftime locker room with a 3-0 lead as the result of Nick Alaire's 30-yard field goal in the final seconds of the half. Essex extended the lead after the break with a 64-yard TD pass from Brady Botelho to Sam Bent.
Colchester scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a TD pass from Jordan Lavoie to Mason Cardinal.
Essex (3-0) hosts Middlebury on Friday in a battle of Division I contenders. Colchester (1-2) hosts the Seawolves on Friday.
Bratt 14, MAU 9
BENNINGTON — The Elwell Trophy is making its way to the other side of Route 9 as the Brattleboro football team beat rival Mount Anthony 14-9 Friday night at Spinelli Field.
The Bears pushed ahead with a 1-yard Noah Perusse TD rush in the first quarter, but MAU grabbed the lead late in the half when Carter Thompson recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Brattleboro took the lead for good on the opening kickoff of the second half, taking the ball back to the house.
Brattleboro (1-1-1) is at Keene (N.H.) on Friday. MAU (0-3) is at Rutland on Friday.