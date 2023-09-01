WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock football team rolled to a 26-0 season-opening win over Otter Valley in front of the home crowd on Friday night.
Ben Runsteen threw two touchdown passes, one to Jack Kieley and the other to Asher Emery.
Caden Perreault also crossed the goal line twice for the Wasps. He had a rushing touchdown and an interception return for another.
“I am happy we won,” Woodstock coach Ramsey Worrell said, but he noted there is a lot to clean up before going to Mill River next week.
“There was a lot of yellow on the field for both teams,” he said.
BF 34, Springfield 0
WESTMINSTER — The Springfield football team was still very much in the rivalry game with Bellows Falls at Hadley Field on Friday night at halftime, trailing 13-0. But the Terriers threw their game into high gear and entered the fourth quarter with a comfortable 27-0 lead on the way to the 34-0 victory.
“We move on and get ready for Oxbow next week,” Springfield coach Todd Aiken said of the game where they hope to get off to a 1-0 start in Division III.
Aiken was proud of the Cosmos’ defensive effort in the first half when they held the Terriers to 13 points.
“Our linebacker group of Carson Clark in the middle, Luke Stocker and Dillan Lacasse was outstanding as was our whole defense,” Aiken said.
That defensive effort included an interception by Dylan Priestley that halted a BF drive deep in Springfield territory in the first half.
“Bellows Falls is a great team and they wore us down in the second half,” Aiken said.
“I think they got an earful at halftime when we held them to 13 points.”
The Cosmos struggled to move the ball against the physical Purple Gang, picking up just one first down the entire game.
Middlebury 35, Bratt 6
BRATTLEBORO — Middlebury was a play away from winning the Division I state title last November and Friday night the Tigers played like a team with unfinished business on their mind, handling Brattleboro 35-6 in the season opener at Natowich Field.
It was the head coaching debut for Middlebury’s Jed Malcolm.
Jackson Gillett had two rushing touchdowns and picked up 90 yards on the ground for the Tigers. He also had a receiving touchdown among the three passes he caught.
Jacob Kemp and Luke Nuceder alternated at quarterback.
“We made some good adjustments at halftime,” Malcom said.
The Tigers will look to go to 2-0 in their home opener against Burr and Burton Academy on Sept. 8.
No. Country 34, Seawolves 22
SOUTH BURLINGTON — North Country had to play uphill but the Falcons battled back to topple the Seawolves on Friday in the season opener.
Ahmed Diawara was explosive overland. He had a 24-yard touchdown run that put the Seahorses in front 14-4 after Sam Parris tackeed on a two-point conversion. He also broke loose for a 74-yard score that extended the Seawolves’ advantage to 22-12.
North Country closed the halftime score to 22-20 and then the Falcons played an inspired second half to go back to Newport with the victory..
BFA-St. Albans 12, MMU 8
ST. ALBANS — BFA-St. Albans had to hold off Mount Mansfield in Friday night’s football opener for a 12-8 victory.
BFA-St. Albans led 6-0 at the half and then the Bobwhites extended the lead to 12-0 when Dakota Durocher threw a touchdown pass to Deagan Rathurn on a play that covered 46 yards.
The Bobwhites took that lead into the final quarter but the Cougars made it tense for the home crowd.