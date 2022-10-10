BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls football team showed off their skills on both sides of the football to the delight of this year’s Homecoming Game crowd, racing out to a 41-7 lead before halftime against Spaulding on Saturday.
The Terriers then substituted freely while coasting to a 62-35 victory over the Crimson Tide.
Bellows Falls coach Bob Lockerby has watched his team stumble or struggle out of the gate in many games this season. As a result, avoiding another slow has become a point of emphasis and the coach was excited about the early lead against Spaulding.
“Getting the kids up for every game is important,” Lockerby said. “We have emphasized to them to understand everyone wants to beat you and you never know when a slow start can become a big problem.”
Jamison Nystrom put the first seven points on the board with an 11-yard run to finish off the first possession of the game with 8:08 to go in the first quarter and his conversion kick made it 7-0. Nystrom wound up scoring the first 14 points of the game with a 1-yard sneak and another conversion in the final minute of the first stanza.
Lockerby was pleased with how his defense shut down the visitors. He acknowledged that the Tide may not be one of the stronger teams in Division II, but it was still crucial to take care business.
“They have improved since the season began,” Lockerby said of the Tide. “But it was important to see our players take every play seriously and do their jobs.”
The first-half lead quickly ballooned to 41-7. With 8:46 to go in the second quarter, a Walker James run after a fumble recovery set up the Purple and White for a Jesse Darrell 10-yard touchdown in his first game of the season. Darrell’s return from an injury adds one more strong running back to the Terriers’ stable of thoroughbreds. Nystrom again added the extra-point attempt for a 21-0 lead.
Before halftime, Bellows Falls would add three more touchdowns. Caden Haskell reached the end zone on a 21-yard run, and that was following a blocked punt by the Terriers special teams. Spaulding spoiled the shutout with a 72-yard touchdown run before Darrelll broke loose for a 10-yard scoring run. Nystrom’s 45-yard pass-and-run play with Eli Albee completed the first-half scoring. Nystrom converted all five of his conversion tries.
Bellows Falls started to cycle in its substitutes freely before the break, which helped the visitors to cut the margin to 41-14 on a long pass-and-run play at the end of the second quarter.
The Terriers’ touchdowns in the second half came on an Albee 29-yard run, a 2-yard carry by Remington LaCroix and another Nystrom-to-Albee 1-yard aerial connection. Nystrom converted after each second-half score.
Bellows Falls’ toughest part of its schedule is in the rear-view mirror after defeating Spaulding (1-5). The Terriers have games on tap against Springfield (2-4) and Mount Mansfield (0-6)
“If we play to our abilities, it gives us a chance to use a number of players and this helps us develop talent that will fill the roles on our team next year and in the future,” Lockerby said. “This is why it is so important that the kids get up for every game. Each one of these teams is looking for their chance to beat us.”
Spaulding will host Brattleboro at 7 p.m. Friday.
Brattleboro 40, U-32 6
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro rolled to a convincing victory over U-32 on Friday night at Natowich Field. The Colonels will try to keep it going on Friday night when they roll into Barre to face Spaulding. U-32 will travel to play Mount Mansfield at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Fair Haven 14,
North Country 12
FAIR HAVEN — North Country got on the board first but Fair Haven answered with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Joe Buxton to Phil Bean and the Slaters went on to beat North Country in a key Division II football game on Friday night at Tom LaPlaca Field.
Fair Haven kicker Kole Matta is also the Slaters soccer goalie and had not yet returned from the soccer game at Hartford High so Buxton kicked the PAT, putting the Slaters in front 7-6.
The Slaters extended the lead to 14-6 on a 4-yard TD toss from Buxton to Carson Babbie.
The Falcons had the pass well defended in the end zone but Buxton threaded his pass to Babbie into a very small window. The score came with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter.
A 24-yard completion from Buxton to Trey Lee was a key play that kept the drive alive.
The offensive line was a bright spot for the Slaters and Ty Ferguson threw a key block on a fourth down play that enabled the Slaters to keep possession in the fourth quarter and eventually run out the clock.
The night left both teams with 4-2 records.
Fair Haven coach Jim Hill was happy with how his team controlled the line of scrimmage as the Slaters well outgained the Falcons.
Looking forward to next week, Hill is hoping for the Slaters to cut down on penalties and turnovers and finish off more drives.
Colchester hosts Fair Haven next week and North Country and Lyndon will tangle in the Barrel Bowl in Newport, a Northeast Kingdom tradition.
The Falcons have dropped two straight after a 4-0 star.
Middlebury 34,
Hartford 33
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Cam Stone scored a rushing touchdown in overtime and Middlebury converted on the PAT to beat Hartford 34-33.
Hartford quarterback Brayden Trombly threw a touchdown pass to put Hartford in front 33-27 but the Hurricanes missed the PAT.
Stone scored on a 1-yard plunge to tie the score but the PAT was missed, sending the teams to overtime.
BFA-Fairfax 44,
Woodstock 25
WOODSTOCK — BFA Fairfax/Lamoille continued to roll Friday night, beating Woodstock 44-25.
The Bullets have reeled off four consecutive victories since an opening-day loss to Windsor.
The Bullets will look for their fifth straight win on Oct. 15 with a home game against Otter Valley.
The Wasps host Milton on Friday night.
Oxbow 31, Milton 18
MILTON — Oxbow continued to win over skeptics on Friday night by going into Milton and trimming the Yellowjackets 31-18.
Oxbow faces its toughest test of the year on Oct. 15 when it hosts unbeaten Windsor.
Essex 35, Colchester 12
ESSEX JCT. — Tanner Robbins scored a rushing touchdown to put Essex in front and the Hornets were in command the rest of the night, outgunning Division II Colchester 35-12.
Essex has a far bigger test next week when its hosts CVU.
St. J. 21, Seawolves 13
BURLINGTON — St. Johnsbury escaped Burlington-South Burlington’s upset bid at Buck Hard Field, beating the Seawolves 21-13.
Quarterback Quinn Murphy put St. Johnsbury ahead for good on a 9-yard touchdown run with 7:08 remaining in the game.
The Seawolves fall to 1-5 and the Hilltoppers get back to the .500 mark at 3-3.
St. Johnsbury hosts Rutland on Friday night.
