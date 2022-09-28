There are four undefeated teams left in Vermont high school football. By the end of Friday night's games, at most there will only be three left with a goose egg in the loss column.
Bellows Falls and North Country meet up Friday night in Newport in what can arguably be called the game of the week.
The Terriers and Falcons both come in with spotless records and offenses that nobody has been able to keep in check all season.
Bellows Falls has fared well against a tough early-season schedule, earning quality wins against fellow contenders like Mount Anthony, Fair Haven and Brattleboro. All of those wins came by at least two touchdowns.
The Terriers always reload with quality talent and this year is no different. Last week against U-32, it was Caden Haskell leading the charge with a handful of second-half touchdowns that helped BF pull away.
North Country is coming off its second time this season where it scored 50 points or more and it hasn't been held below 35 points through four games.
Quarterback Hayden Boivin is among the best signal callers in the state and has been a huge piece in the Falcons' turnaround from a rough 2021 season.
It won't get any bigger than that in D-II this week, but in other action, Brattleboro and Lyndon meet in an intriguing game of middle-of-the-pack teams on Saturday in Lyndon.
Both teams have won in different ways this season. In Colonel wins, Brattleboro has allowed a total of 18 points. The Vikings, on the other hand, have been all about offense, averaging 43.5 points per game in their two wins.
Fair Haven tries to get back over the .500 mark, hosting winless Mount Mansfield in a Week 5 matchup at LaPlaca Field on Friday. The Slaters' potent offense was held in check last week against Brattleboro and would love to break out again.
Colchester looks to extend its win streak to three games, hosting Spaulding Friday night. The Crimson Tide were plagued with penalties last week, but have shown to be plenty capable this year, owning a shutout win against Rice,
Mount Anthony considers itself a state championship contender and will look to solidify its case on Friday, hosting U-32. MAU blew out Mount Mansfield last week and needs all the momentum it can get before a tough last three weeks that includes a game against Burr and Burton Academy.
BBA is the lone undefeated team in Division I, but CVU can also lay claim to that distinction when it comes to in-state competition.
Both clubs have challenging matchups in Week 5.
BBA makes the two-and-half-hour trip to St. Johnsbury Friday night, the longest trip the Bulldogs have to make all season.
The Hilltoppers have lost two straight games, but have an offense that has the ability to match up with the Bulldogs' balanced attack. St. Johnsbury has scored four or more touchdowns in three of its first four games and have one of the best quarterbacks in the state in Quinn Murphy.
BBA has handled some tough opponents these last few weeks and it only continues to ramp up from here.
The team that gave BBA its closest call this year was Hartford last weekend. The Hurricanes take their next shot at the state's elite on Saturday at CVU.
Against in-state competition, the Redhawks are averaging nearly 50 points per game. Keeping that going could be a challenge against a Hurricanes team that has held opponents under 15 points twice, but CVU has the firepower on offense that can overcome that if it gets rolling.
In other D-I action, Essex and Middlebury play in on Friday in Addison County in a battle of red hot clubs. Both started off 0-2, but have turned it on the last two weeks to get back into the race for a high playoff seed.
Rutland tries to stop the bleeding of a two-game skid when they travel to Concord, New Hampshire Friday night. Concord will be a tough challenge, coming in with a 3-1 record and averaging 42.75 points per game.
BFA-St. Albans hosts the winless Seawolves Friday night. The Bobwhites haven't been able to find their stride since a dominating opening week win.
Windsor looks like the clear favorite in Division III to defend their state championship. The Yellow Jackets are the only unbeaten team in D-III and have passed every test in the early going.
Windsor's biggest challenge was a Week 1 championship rematch with BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille and it found a way to win that day. Since then, it's been utter dominance.
Over the Yellow Jackets' last three games they have a point differential of plus-110. Two of those blowout wins came against capable clubs in Rice and Milton.
Windsor hopes to stay hot against Otter Valley on Saturday afternoon at home. The Otters have hit their stride since a sluggish start and last week against Mount Abraham put up 46 points.
In other Division III action, Fairfax returns from its Week 4 bye to play at a .500 Mount Abraham club.
Mill River hopes to pad its case for a high seed in the D-III playoffs, hosting winless Poultney on Saturday. The Minutemen are coming off an impressive road performance in Week 4 against Woodstock.
Rice and Milton are two clubs that started off great at 2-0, but have fallen on hard times the last two weeks. One of them will shake that funk Friday night in Milton.
Oxbow and Springfield will try to build off Week 4 wins when they meet on Saturday in Bradford and Woodstock looks to get back in the win column playing at winless Missisquoi on Saturday.
