SOUTH BURLINGTON — There were so many football helmets of different hues from so many high schools that it turned the South Burlington High practice field into a more colorful landscape than the Gardens of Versailles.
That is the scene here this week at the Vermont All-Star football camp, northern style.
Last week, the camp was held at Rutland’s Alumni Field where the number of participants shot up from about 50 to 130.
It is more of the same this week at South Burlington, where the 2021 number of about 80 players has rocketed to 120.
Chadde Wolf, entering his second season as the Seawolves head coach, has been involved with the Vermont All-Star Football Camps for 27 years, 12 of those years were as the Director.
The camp changed hands a couple of years ago with Chris Redding the new man in charge.
Redding went to work selling the merits of the camp, pitching the camp’s importance to all of the high school coaches at the March meeting of the Vermont Interscholastic Football League.
The numbers show his strategy is working.
“Chris is doing a great job. New blood is good,” Wolf said.
High schools represented this week in South Burlington include the Seawolves (Burlington-South Burlington), U-32, Lyndon, BFA-St. Alabns, BFA-Fairfax, Essex, CVU, Colchester, Mount Abraham and Mount Mansfield.
There are also numerous youth teams represented.
Redding said the school with the most numbers is U-32 with 15 players in camp.
“We have got a good mix of older guys and younger guys,” said Kevin Richards who is beginning his first season as the head man at U-32.
“We are hoping for 50,” he said of the August turnout.
Lyndon is running six players over to South Burlington by van this week.
“Lyndon has some big, physical kids here,” Richards said.
“Vermont gets a bad rap. There are some great players out here,” Richards said.
Richards likes the way the camp is cultivating camaraderie for his 15 players in attendance.
“There is enough down time with water breaks and with the long ride over here that is allowing the players to get to know each other,” Richards said.
Last year’s U-32 quarterback Cameron Comstock is off to Norwich University as a defensive back.
Richards called the QB competition in camp in August “a nice three-way battle at quarterback.”
Richards will get to eyeball the Raiders in the three-way scrimmage at South Burlington that will also involve the Seawolves and Essex.
The camp’s staff was impressed with the players work ethic on Monday when they got after it through pouring rain for three hours.
Wolf is trying hard to forge an identity with the merged Burlington High and South Burlington High programs.
That is why they will now go by the name Seawolves, leaving the Burlington-South Burlington name in the dustbin.
They will have new gray and navy uniforms with a Carolina blue stripe.
“I told the players not to wear any Burlington or South Burlington clothes to practices. We are the Seawolves program,” Wolf said.
The new logo is a Wolf with a wave behind it, combining the monikers of Burlington (Seahorses) and the South Burlington Wolves.
Wolf is anticipating a robust turnout when he greets the team in August, possibly 70 players.
The Seawolves open with two tough games on the road against Burr and Burton Academy and Rutland.
“We will find out what we are made of right away,” Wolf said.
What they are made of could be determined by a three-way battle at running back as Wolf looks to replace Amari Fraser.
Wolf believes that by the end of last season, Fraser was one of the top running backs in the state. He will be in camp with the Castleton University football team in August.
“Last year we ran Amari all the time. This season it could be running the ball by committee,” Wolf said.
The home opener is against CVU in the third week.
Colchester and Mount Mansfield move down from Division I to Division II. Wolf believes that means no easy games in Division I.
The Seawolves will play two home games at Burlington High and two at South Burlington but all practices will be at South Burlington.
Wolf said there were some logistical problems last year but that those have been ironed out.
“It’s a quarterback league,” Wolf said, noting the talent at that position, particularly in southern Vermont with the likes of Tanner Bushee at Mount Anthony, Matt Trombley at Hartford and Jack McCoy at Burr and Burton.
The Seawolves will see McCoy and BBA on Sept. 3 in Manchester.
Wolf is hoping the Seawolves’ new-look running game will be in place.
