Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.