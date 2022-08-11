The beginning of the end of the 2022 season is quickly approaching at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
After two stellar rounds, the Flying Tiger Triple Crown Series will be determined by the final event Saturday. It’s Shane Sicard’s championship to lose following five extra-distance victories at the track. The Barton driver swept the 75-lap events last summer, and he is attempting to match his feat once again in 2022.
Sicard dominated the 2022 season opener in May and then faced some tough competition from former Thunder Road Flying Tiger track champion Brendan Moodie in July. Sicard is poised to wrap up the championship again, but both Jaden Perry and Jason Woodard will attempt to stand in his way. Woodard and Perry are just 10 points out of first place in the series, so either one would have to finish at least five spots ahead of Sicard to force a tie-breaker or win outright.
Another driver who cannot be counted out is rising star Kaiden Fisher. The driver of the S.D. Ireland machine is hungry for his first White Mountain win but is no stranger to victory lane. The rookie point leader won a 75-lap event at Thunder Road in July. A win Saturday on Triple Crown Championship Night would solidify the youngster’s rising status even more.
Tanner Woodard and Mike Clark will be two other drivers to watch. Both races have showcased consistent speed and tenacity the last several weeks and could easily record podium results.
It’s a three-way dance in the Late Model championship race, as Stacy Cahoon and Jesse Switser are tied in their quest to overtake Quinny Welch atop the standings. Cahoon and Welch will attempt to add another championship trophy to their mantle, while Switser is looking to take down his first King of the Mountain top prize. Massachusetts native Nick Anderson continues to hold a tight lead over Granite State drivers Desmond Skillings and Ken Marrie in the race for top honors in the Mini Late Models division. Vermonter Brian Putney has also been in the mix near the front of the pack. The division will heat up Sept. 10 with a 50-lap, $1,000-to-win event. Chris Moulton lead the way over Tyler Thompson in Strictly Mini action, while Les Washburn and Todd Derrington have been driving well recently. The Kids Division will also return for another week of side-by-side competition for the youngest drivers in the North Country. McKenna Merchant will attempt to return to her winning ways, while Logan Farnsworth is ready to move up from his consistent third-place finishes. Post time for Saturday is 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.