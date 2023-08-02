The first Thunder Road champion of the 2023 season will be crowed Thursday when Flying Tiger drives battle for top honors in the Triple Crown series.
Round 1 winner Joel Hodgdon currently leads Round 2 champ Jason Pelkey by six points in the standings as drivers prepare for a 100-lap finale. Sam Caron is in third place and trails Hodgdon by nine points.
Hodgdon is attempting to become the first multi-time Triple Crown champ, while both Pelkey and Caron are seeking their first crown. With the longest-distance event of the summer on tap, a handful of other contenders would make a big move to steal away the top prize.
Following his stellar drive from 13th on the grid to nab the win Sunday, Nick Sweet leads the Late Model standings. The Barre driver is looking for his record-tying third King of the Road championship after making a full-time return to racing at his hometown track. Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue is seven points behind Sweet, while Chris Pelkey sits 20 points behind the veteran driver. Marcel Gravel and Scott Dragon round out the top five.
Although cutting it close at the mid-point of Sunday’s event, Cam Powers regained the Street Stock points lead over James Dopp in the final circuits. Dopp will attempt to bounce back after he was stuck in heavy traffic throughout the second half of their 25-lap feature. Quietly working his way up the standings is former champion Jeffrey Martin, who’s gritty determination and smart driving could be a major threat with four races coming up in a 10-day stretch. The annual 50-lap Street Stock Special on Enduro Sunday is an event Martin has already won twice in his career.
Northfield’s Corey Martin became the fourth first-time winner and ninth winner overall this summer in the Road Warriors division Sunday.