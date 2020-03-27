Jeff Flis learned a lot about Vermont’s mountains while he was growing up. He’s about to learn a lot more about its flatter terrain and how he can help keep golfers out there.
Flis is the new head golf professional at Rutland Country Club, a course which has had just six pros in its nearly 120-year history. He replaces Greg Nelson, the pro there for the last 29 years.
But before Flis can ponder his eventual place in the club’s storied history he will be breaking into his first head pro’s position while coping with coronavirus, which has the game — along with so many other aspects of routine life — at a virtual standstill.
“First and foremost is the safety of people,” said Flis, 30. “I think there are simple things we can all do to do our part.
{span}”At the end of the day … we can all be safe, smart and positive.”{/span}
Most Vermont courses had not opened before Gov. Phil Scott’s order on Tuesday that Vermonters should stay at home and that all nonessential businesses should be shut down.
Flis grew up in Templeton, Mass., and is now finishing up his assistant pro obligations at Black Rock (Hingham, Mass.).
He became familiar with his neighboring state skiing at Killington as he was growing up. Another connection to Vermont is Dr. Matt Gammons, his uncle and a Rutland member. Gammons’ brother, Mark, is the head pro at Black Rock.
“The (Rutland) job popped up and it seemed like a great fit,” Flis said. “I’m excited.
“I’ve always enjoyed coming up to Vermont.”
The Class A-1 pro already has considerable experience, having also worked three years as an assistant at the Hyannisport Club in Hyannis Port, Mass.
Flis graduated the PGA Golf management program at Methodist (North Carolina) and has a business degree.
His duties at Rutland officially begin April 1, but he has been making trips to the area to find housing, organize the pro shop and meet with staffers.
“He’ll be a great face for the club,” said Rutland General manager Bill Gaiotti.
There are other changes this year at Rutland, with Terry Davio taking over course superintendents’ duties after the departure of longtime Superintendent Karl Larson.
Any head pro job involves many administrative duties but Flis is enthusiastic about his role as a teacher and like all pros will be focused on seeing to the game’s future: that is, junior programs.
“I have always enjoyed (teaching),” he said. “That’s one of the great things about being a golf pro. I think it’s going to be more on-course practice and playing with members.”
Youth programs are “definitely going to be a main focus there, just getting the juniors and women involved.”
Flis is a firm believe in the PGA Junior League, which sets up competitions among teams from Vermont clubs to help develop youngsters into competitors and lifelong players.
Pros are also charged with organizing and running club tournaments and in Rutland’s case the biggest is the L.D. Pierce Invitational, which has attracted many of Vermont’s and New England’s best players every August since 1951. His uncle Matt was a Pierce finalist last summer.
The equivalent in Massachusetts is the Sea Gulls Invitational on Cape Cod.
“(The Pierce) has a ton of history, so I’m definitely excited to be a part of that,” he said. “I’ve been hearing about it from members.
“I’ve been reading as much as I can. Once I get up there, I will be reaching out to anyone who is experienced in that. I have always been drawn to older courses that have history. Stuff like that makes golf special.”
But current events have captured the spotlight as golfers around the world wait for this pandemic to pass. It’s possible that measures meant to keep people safe will be in place on golf courses for some time.
“Things will hopefully calm down. Everybody is getting a little stir crazy,” Flis said.
“(But) it’s safety first. I am hoping things will calm down and get back to normal and that we’ll be playing golf sometime this summer.”
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.