James Dopp, Kyle Streeter and Stephen Donahue emerged as first-time track champions Friday night at Thunder Road.
Pole-sitter Thomas Peck couldn’t come up to speed on the initial start to the Street Stock feature event, leaving Todd Raymo to pace the field as Haidyn Pearce’s machine blew up in turn three and spilled oil across the racing surface. After a lengthy cleanup process, Raymo and rookie Logan Farrell brought the field back to the restart. Repeat championship hopeful Dean Switser Jr. took over second place with 20 laps remaining as Dopp worked to make headway in the back of the pack. With 10 laps remaining, Dopp still had to make up at least five positions as time was running out quickly. And things got even more intense when Switser nabbed the lead with seven laps remaining.
A miracle caution for Dopp came out on lap 28 as Cam Powers and Ryan Foster got together on the backstretch in their battle for seventh. With two laps left to go, Dopp had to pass three more competitors because Switser was in the lead. Dopp made his way around the slowed traffic to his inside after Patrick Tibbets failed to get up to speed. And it was just enough to claim the 2023 Stock championship by a single point over Switser Jr., who was the night’s winner and the defending champion. Farrell and Raymo finished second and third, respectively, in the 30-lap feature event.
Luke Peters and Matt Ballard brought the Flying Tigers to green for their 50-lap championship feature. After the leaders kept it side-by-side throughout the first fifth of the event, points leader Brandon Gray was left mired with the other championship hopefuls throughout the field. Ballard finally broke the stalemate on lap 14 by making a move on the outside line while following Gray from behind. Gray’s closest adversary, Kyle Streeter, stayed just ahead of him on the outside groove with only repeat winner Cooper French acting as a buffer between them. On lap 21 French's car broke down and he exited the race.
Streeter and Gray were tied as they ran in the top-10 and they white-knuckled their machines around the raceway before catastrophe struck as Gray’s radiator hose let loose, flooding turn four and collecting fellow championship hopeful Sam Caron along with Kevin Streeter and Ty Delphia. Under the return to green, Robert Gordon stole away the lead from Ballard before Logan Powers overtook him on the outside to lead lap 34. Another slowdown came on lap 37 for the sliding Colin Cornell machine in turn one. With a rear-view mirror full of Kyle Streeter, Powers held on over the final circuits to claim the win. Kyle Streeter claimed the championship over Jason Pelkey by nine points, with Gordon rounding out the podium.
Under the command of Cooper Bouchard and Tyler Cahoon, the Late Model field took the green flag in their 64-lap season finale. While Cahoon grabbed the early lead, it was rookie Cody Schoolcraft who stole the show on lap 5 with Brandon Lanphear and Kaiden Fisher hot on his tail. In the middle of the pack, points leader Stephen Donahue made use of the outside lane in his hunt to join the top dogs. Title contenders Christopher Pelkey and Marcel Gravel also looked to the outside lane for support. With Schoolcraft padding his lead out front, drivers in second through 10th place ran side-by-side behind him.
At the halfway point, Donahue continued to look for an opening between Lanphear and Cahoon as Fisher and Gravel were in tow on the outside lane. Trouble for Gravel brought out a caution on lap 47, and the cautions persisted on lap 49 with a huge pile-up in turn one between Donahue and Schoolcraft that collected half the field. With Pelkey and Fisher at the front, Scott Dragon drove up the inside on the restart to battle Fisher. By running in fourth, Donahue held the championship in his grasp but Nick Sweet was poised to ruin his mission lap after lap. Fisher edged out Scott Dragon to claim his second win of the season, while Darrell Morin rounded out the podium, Donahue’s fourth-place finish was enough to claim the King of the Road track championship by four points over Fisher.
Kevin Wheatley started the evening by winning the rained-out McGee Hyundai of Barre extra-money feature for the Burnett Scrap Metal Road Warriors but failed to return to the second feature. Keegan Tabor and Karsen Murphy led the second feature to end the Championship Night. As the two youngsters battled at the front, Brodie Frazier and Mike Slingerland reeled them in. In the lone green-to-checkered event of the evening, Murphy claimed his second win of the season over Tabor and Mike Slingerland, who claimed back-to-back podiums on their double feature night.
Racing will return to Thunder Road for the 61st Vermont Milk Bowl on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1