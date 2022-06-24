After this month's four qualifying events, the field is set for the 2022 Vermont Amateur Golf Championship at Brattleboro Country Club.
The tournament will take place from July 5 to July 7. There will be one round on Tuesday, July 5 and a second on Wednesday, JUly 6, where the field will be cut down to the top 40 golfers. The final two rounds of action on Thursday, July 7 decide a champion.
Last year's champion was Country Club of Barre's Bryson Richards, who won the tournament by eight strokes, shooting a 4-under at Williston Golf Club.
This will be third time Brattleboro Country Club has hosted the event. It hosted the tournament for the first time in 1920, where Ekwanok Country Club's A.L. Walker Jr. won the event. It last hosted the Vermont Am in 2007, where St. Johnsbury Country Club's Trevor Murphy was champion.
There will be 105 golfers competing in the tournament,
Here's a breakdown of golfers by home course:
Barton Golf Club: Jackson King.
Brattleboro Country Club: Ryan Kohler, Andrew Loney, Jeffrey Houle, David Evans, Jacob Miller, Greg Montgomery.
Burlington Country Club: Troy Goliber, Nathan Godbout, Michael Walsh, Stephen Richards, Kyle Rexford, Andy Wiegand, Ryan Shields, Zach Vincent, David Pettine, Eugene Richards.
Cedar Knoll Country Club: Camden Ayer, Brady Perron.
Country Club of Barre: Bryson Richards, Troy Evans, Eric Lajeunesse, Nelson Eaton, Mitchell Evans, William Eaton, Dylan Otis, Riley Richards, Dana Mentzer.
Country Club of Vermont: Jake Nickerson, Mike Coakley, Lance Robinson.
Champlain Country Club: Evan Russell, Nathan Benoit, Sam Myers.
Crown Point Country Club: Nick Trottier.
Dorset Field Club: Bryan Laselle, Harrison Digangi, Thomas Deck, William Hadden, Keith Komline, Ben Swinarton.
Ekwanok Country Club: Taylor Bellemare, Charlie Davis, Brian O'Grady, Taylor Mattingly.
Fox Run Golf Club: Glen Boggini, Brett Roland.
Kwiniaska Golf Club: Brody Yates, Jim Morrissey, Patrick Jack Bryan.
Lakeside Golf Club: Greg Wells, Adam Ely, Brock Paquette, Sean Keogh, Dave Slayton, Eamon Deffner.
Manchester Country Club: Ryan Porter, Mathew Prendergast, Caleb Keyes, Mathew Smith, Andrew Trask.
Mount Anthony Country Club: Cory Jozefiak, Aaron Wood.
Mount Snow Country Club: Chad Bullock, JJ McDevitt.
Mountain View Country Club: Phil Fairbanks.
Neshobe Golf Club: Andrew Merrill.
Newport Country Club: Austin Giroux.
Proctor-Pittsford Country Club: Nick Ojala.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course: Lucas Politano, Hogan Beazley, Paul Fine-Lease.
Rocky Ridge Golf Club: Nicholas Murphy.
Rutland Country Club: Logan Broyles, Max Major, Frankie Sanborn, Garren Poirier, Nicholas Wood, Jared Nelson, Samuel Major, Sebastian Pell, Jason Ryan.
Stowe Golf Club: Tyler Parker, Chace Newhouse, Lincoln Sinclair, Luke Hopkins, Raimon Bleda-Vilalta, Jordan Plummer.
Stratton Mountain Country Club: Oliver Mauk.
Sugarbush Resort Golf Club: John Parsons.
The Golf Club at Equinox: Jason Balch.
The Quechee Club: Brady Hathorn, Colby Sanville.
Vermont National Country Club: Scott Rankins, David Gerhardt, Seth Anderson, Michael Trimboli, Sam Handy, Ryan Manley.
Williston Golf Club: Ritchie Snow, Alex Leonard, Jeffrey Maier, Evan Forrest, Cameron Saia, Cameron Fitzgerald.
