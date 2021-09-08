Red, yellow, orange and gold. The fall colors of Vermont draw tourists from all over to watch the hillsides explode into a marvelous display.
When it comes to fall sports, you can add a healthy dose of purple. The Bellows Falls football team is flexing its muscle after an eye-catching win over Brattleboro in the season opener. And the BF field hockey is, well, the BF field hockey team.
The Terrier field hockey program has reached the state finals, in one division or another, six consecutive years and five of those seasons emerged the state champion.
Last year, the Terriers won a thriller over South Burlington in the Division I state semifinal game when Maya Waryas scored with 2 seconds remaining. The Terriers finished the job of trimming CVU in the title game 2-0 on two second-half goals by Grace Bazin.
All three of those teams — Bellows Falls, CVU and South Burlington — comprise the top three in the season’s first installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for field hockey.
The power rankings were constructed prior to Wednesday’s games.
1. Bellows Falls, 1-0. The Terriers opened with a 12-0 walk-in-the-park victory over Springfield. It would have been nice to see the Terriers play against a stronger team but those days are coming fast. But for now, they get the top spot on reputation, one that they have earned.
2. CVU, 1-0. The Redhawks opened with a 3-0 victory over Burr and Burton Academy. Any win over BBA in field hockey is impressive.
3. South Burlington, 1-0. The Wolves are there every year.
4. Hartford, 1-0. The Hurricanes attack can blow up a storm as is indicated by its 6-1 win over U-32.
5. Mount Abraham, 2-0. The Eagles have not given up a goal, edging Rice 2-0 and whipping Missisquoi Valley 7-0.
6. Otter Valley, 1-0. The Otters are experienced after losing just one senior last year. Riley Keith’s return after missing last season only adds to the talent and it showed up big in the opener, a 6-0 dismantling of Brattleboro.
7. Windsor, 3-0. The Yellow Jackets opened with a 3-0 win over Division I Rutland and look like a team capable of defending its Division III crown,
8. Burr and Burton, 0-1. The Bulldogs have a bite as always. The 3-0 loss to CVU will soon be a distant memory.
9. Woodstock, 1-0. The Wasps opened with a 4-0 victory over a Fair Haven team that just might not be your younger sister’s Slaters.
10. Essex, 0-0. The D-I Hornets were 5-1 during the abbreviated 2020 campaign.
