When author Roger Kahn took over the New York Penn League baseball team the Utica Blue Sox as controlling stockholder and president in 1983, he wrote a book about it: Good Enough to Dream.
Is the Fair Haven field hockey team good enough to win a Division III state title? Maybe. Are the Slaters good enough to have that dream? Definitely.
They earned the right to those heady thoughts on Oct. 13 when they stunned Division III favorite and two-time defending champion Windsor by a score of 2-1.
When Allison Resnick, a 2011 Rutland High School graduate, was playing field hockey, she scored four goals in a game against Fair Haven.
Four goals for a player in field hockey is a ton. Not so much against Fair Haven. They were the doormat of the league.
They had been the league doormat for years. There has been no feeder program at all those sending schools scattered throughout the district. The players were picking up a field hockey stick for the first time their freshman year in many cases.
Resnick, who has a passion for the game and played it at the University of Rochester, was determined to build something at a school where the sport had not been relevant.
She took over the program in 2020.
There were indicators that something was happening. A tie against a proud and successful Otter Valley program last season was one of the first signs.
This year there have been four victories, something that has not been accomplished with this program in a long time.
The big one, of course, was the 2-1 win over D-III titan Windsor. The Slaters followed that up with a second straight win, 2-1 at Brattleboro.
Now, the players are excited about the upcoming playoffs. Fair Haven field hockey players excited about the playoffs? Certainly, they have not been this excited about the postseason since 2007 when the Slaters went to the state championship game for the only time in their history and lost.
It might have even caught Resnick by surprise.
“To be honest, I was hoping for a big win but I didn’t think it would turn around this quickly,” she said.
Alana Williams and Jaylena Haley have done most of the scoring but Resnick said the way that the Slaters play, everyone is responsible for the goals.
“The team chemistry is better than anything I have seen on a field hockey team in my life,” Resnick said. “It is why we have success.”
She also attributes the success to assistant coach Craig Pettis, father of goalie Bailey Pettis.
One day she heard Pettis being vocal as a parent and fan.
“He was saying all the right things so I asked him to be my volunteer assistant,” Resnick said.
“The next day he was setting up practice and said, ‘You were serious?’”
She was serious. It has allowed her the luxury of having time to work exclusively with the field players while Pettis can coach the goalies in practice.
Resnick and her assistant are often pretty lonely on the sideline during games. The Slaters boast only 13 players when every one is healthy.
“It has its pros and cons,” Resnick said.
It’s tough to keep fresh legs in the game when you have only one or two subs.
“The flip side is that our players are playing alongside the same teammates all the time on the same part of the field. They know how to play with each other and support each other,” Resnick said.
The other trait that she likes about this team is its resiliency.
“They never give up,” Resnick said. “We got behind 1-0 at Brattleboro. We never give up and that’s why we got the equalizer and that’s why we won the game.”
Most important, they now believe. Seniors Katarina Stevens, Tegan Hoard, Marissa Holcomb and Pettis believe they can be part of something special in their last hurrah.
They already have been. That victory over Windsor, Resnick said, meant so much to her players.
“That win made this team know that they are capable of beating anybody,” Resnick said.
“We might not always be the strongest team but every game is winnable for us. If we play our game and play as a team, we can be hard to beat.”
You won’t find the Fair Haven field hockey team in this week’s installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
But you will find them “on the bubble.” Pretty sure that has not happened before.
The playoff pairings will be posted on Oct. 25 and the Slaters will dream of even bigger things. They are good enough to dream.
Here are this week’s Rutand Herald/Times Argus field hockey power rankings. The rankings were constructed prior to Wednesday’s game and last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. Bellows Falls 12-0 (1) The Terriers have won games by double digits but, just as importantly this time of year, they have shown they can also play when the pressure is on. They gutted out a 2-1 win over Hartford and 3-1 victory over Woodstock in the last two outings.
2. South Burlington 12-0 (2) The Wolves and Terriers have met in the biggest game before. Another could be in the offing.
3. Mount Abraham 11-1 (4) The Division II Eagles keep making statements against D-I teams. The latest was a 1-0 win over CVU.
4. Hartford 10-3 (3) The Hurricanes lost to Bellows Falls twice by a goal and to undefeated New Hampshire neighbor Hanover. A D-II final against Mount Abe on Nov. 6 would be worth the price of admission and then some.
5. U-32 10-3 (5) The last three wins were by shutouts. The Raiders have their own realistic dreams of a state crown.
6. Spaulding 9-2-1 (6) The Crimson Tide, along with U-32, just adds more excitement to the Barre-Montpelier area as the playoffs loom.
7. Otter Valley 9-2-1 (9) Losing 5-2 to Bellows Falls is not a terrible loss. Bouncing back with a 1-0 win over Woodstock is a very good win.
8. Essex 8-3-2 (7) The Hornets do not give up many goals. But they have not scored many recently.
9. Burr and Burton Academy 7-5-1 (UR) The Bulldogs are playing some very strong field hockey right now as is indicated by the last three games — a 1-1 tie with Essex, 2-1 loss to Hartford and 2-1 victory over Woodstock.
10. Windsor 7-4-1 (10) Still, the D-III favorite here.
On the bubble: Woodstock, CVU, Rice, Fair Haven and St. Johnsbury.
