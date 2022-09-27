Jim McLaughlin won so many games as the Woodstock Union High School football coach, they slapped his name on the field.
Yvonne Frates packed so much success in her two decades of coaching the Wasps in varsity field hockey, they tagged that field with her name. Frates won 155 field hockey games, guided her teams to eight state title, was inducted into the Vermont Principals’ Association’s Hall of Fame and also was honored with a place in the Northeast Women’s Hall of Fame.
No wonder they put her name on Woodstock’s field hockey field.
The Wasps are honoring Frates the best way possible this season under coach Leanne Tapley. They are winning games.
Tapley never played for Frates, who coached from 1975 through 1994.
But Tapley has her own piece of the glorious history of Woodstock Union High field hockey history. She was a junior goalie on the 1997 Woodstock state title team.
Imagine achieving the distinction of the rare double-double — being a state champion as a player and as a coach at the same school.
The Wasps are giving every indication that the goal is within reach. They are 4-0 and one of the red hot contenders in Division II.
But it is a crowded field. There are a lot of red hot contenders in that division.
Yvonne Frates Field is going to be the scene of some sizzling field hockey games in the coming weeks.
It begins on Thursday when Windsor is the guest. The Yellow Jackets are a sound field hockey team in a rivalry that is steeped in tradition.
Maybe Pitt and West Virginia own the rights to the rivalry name “Backyard Brawl” but it fits Woodstock and the nearby Yellow Jackets perfectly.
This year there is a little something extra thrown into the equation. Former Woodstock player Blake Wardwell is in her first season as the Windsor coach.
Oct. 5, the guest at Yvonne Frates’ table is the Hartford Hurricanes. There is the possibility the ‘Canes and Wasps could still be unbeaten on that day.
Hartford has a tie on its record following a scoreless contest with Bellows Falls, the No. 1 team in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
The Otter Valley field hockey team comes to Yvonne’s place on Oct. 15. Coach Jodie Keith’s Otters have already lost 4-0 to the Wasps but when the Otters put it all together they can be dangerous.
Keith does not believe her Otters brought their ‘A’ game that day.
The Burr and Burton Bulldogs pay their visit on Oct. 18. The Bulldogs are lots better than their record, considered a D-II contender by many and could provide a classic on Frates Field that day.
The calendar flips to October on Saturday. That means the jockeying for playoff seeds intensifies.
A lot of the fun and very meaningful games will be played out on Yvonne Frates Field, spicing up Woodstock for the remainder of the season.
The dilemma in fashioning this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings was whether or not to kick Bellows Falls out of the penthouse.
It boiled down to the question of whether that battle in White River Junction said more about the Terriers or Hartford.
The verdict: Hartford is that good. The Terriers and Hurricanes are ranked 1-2 in this week’s power rankings, Woodstock holds at No. 3 and CVU slips to No. 4.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus field hockey power rankings.
Last week’s ranking is in parentheses and the power rankings were constructed prior to Wednesday’s games.
1. Bellows Falls 4-0-1 (1) The Terriers have tradition and his team is measuring up to the recent outstanding teams that have been a source of pride in Westminster.
2. Hartford 5-0-1 (5) The statement has been made.
3. Woodstock 6-0. (3) Nobody scores on the Wasps and they also have a prolific attack. Lily Gubbins, who poured in three of the goals in a 5-0 victory at Fair Haven is only part of it.
Ringing up all those shutouts is senior goalie Audrey Emery.
4. CVU 3-0 (2) The Redhawks might be marching toward a title game with Bellows Falls. That, of course, is far from a certainty. There are lot of Division I teams who are capable of showing up on the sport’s biggest stage.
The CVU football team is creating more buzz around Hinesburg, Williston, Shelburne and the area than it ever has but CVU field hockey will maintain its grip on the Redhawk fandom with the next three games being against Rice, South Burlington and Burlington, all teams in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
The Redhawks boast experience in the important goalie position with senior Grace Ferguson.
The signature win was beating a very good Burr and Burton team handily on the Bulldogs’ home turf.
5. Spaulding 7-0 (4) The Crimson Tide won their last two games by a combined score of 10-0 and before that earned a 4-3 victory over a very good Lyndon team, our top ranked team in Division III.
The Tide’s recent 6-0 victory over Harwood is significant because coach Tabitha Lord’s team became a deeper unit that day.
Understaffed for that game, she called up a number of JV players and they performed admirably. They included freshman Jaidyn Pinard who scored her first two varsity goals.
Senior Bella Bevins also scored twice that day and JV call-ups such as Eva Lebouvreau, Julia Lacarno and Gracie Lunt showed they are ready for that next level.
The Tide have outscored opponents 46-6 this season.
6. U-32 6-1 (6) The Raiders might well be on their way to climbing in the rankings. They only lost 1-0 to Hartford and that recent 5-1 thumping of Lyndon is another one that gets your attention.
Thursday comes the test and one that should attract a large crowd. The Raiders make the short rip over to Spaulding for a showdown with the Tide.
Coach Dillon Burns’ team has an offense led by the likes of Caitlyn Fielder and Kiki Hayward that looks capable of standing up to the Tide.
This one has the earmarks of a classic.
7. Essex 4-0. The Hornets have shut out every opponent. Watch out CVU and the rest of D-I, these Hornets pack a sting.
8. South Burlington 4-1-1 (UR) Here they come. That perennial power and defending Division I state champion South Burlington is hitting its stride. Don’t bet against the Wolves being back in the biggest game.
9. Burlington 3-1-1 (8) Following a 3-1 loss to Colchester way back on Sept. 2, the Seahorses have three shutouts.
10. Rice 2-3-2 (10) The best 2-3-2 team to ever wield sticks, the Green Knights lost only by a goal to CVU and have played a tough schedule.
TOP FIVESDivision I — 1. Bellows Falls 2. CVU 3. Essex 4. South Burlington 5. Burlington
Division II — 1. Hartford 2. Woodstock 3. Spaulding 4. U-32 5. Mount Abraham
Division III — 1. Lyndon 2. Windsor 3. Montpelier 4. Fair Haven 5. Harwood.
