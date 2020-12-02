This past weekend, I found myself inspired when I saw clips from the Vanderbilt and Missouri college football game.
Sure, it was a blowout in favor of the Tigers, but that wasn’t the story Saturday.
The story was Commodores kicker Sarah Fuller, who became just the third woman in history to compete in an FBS football game.
A soccer player by trade, she was added to Vanderbilt’s roster just days before Saturday’s kickoff. Her designed squib kick against Missouri was an example to young women across the country to believe and never take no for an answer.
Fuller’s effort got me thinking about all the females making their presence felt at the state level this past year. Let’s take a look at handful of women who are showing gender has nothing to do with athletic barriers:
Angie Faraci
No better place to start than another woman who made history this year, Peoples Academy boys soccer coach Angie Faraci.
Last month, Faraci did what no other woman has done before, becoming the first woman to lead a boys soccer team to a state championship in Vermont history.
Coming in as the No. 4 seed, the Wolves went on a dominant run to claim their first Division III title since 2011. A 9-0 win against Windsor, 5-0 over Leland and Gray and 1-0 win over Vergennes set a up a showdown with defending state champion Green Mountain.
In a hard-fought match, Peoples scored the late winner to make history.
I covered that game and talked with Faraci after. She talked to me about how she promised her seniors they would get back to the championship stage following a loss to Stowe in the finals their freshman year.
I wish I had realized the gravity in that moment of what Faraci had just accomplished.
Sophia Kipp
Mount Anthony’s Sophia Kipp had to be smiling if she caught Fuller’s highlights from the weekend.
She did some ground-breaking stuff of her own this fall during the 7-on-7 touch football season.
In a game against Poultney, Kipp was called upon to kick two extra points and became the first girl in MAU football history to score a point.
Ava Thurston
Harwood’s Ava Thurston has established herself as one of the best young Nordic skiers in the country.
She defended her high school state title on the slopes and was a force at the under-18 Scandinavian Championships. She placed eighth and 16th individually during the first two events in Sweden before leading the US mixed relay squad to a fifth-place showing.
She kicked off junior national championships on March 9 by finishing fourth in the 5K interval-start classic race for U16 girls.
Thurston is also a standout on the cross country trails and her battle with Bellows Falls’ Abby Broadley should be one to watch next fall.
Maggie LaGue
Barre’s Maggie LaGue signed professionally with the Connecticut Whale of the National Women’s Hockey League in May, after being drafted by the team two years earlier.
It was quite the accomplishment for LaGue who holds the record for most points at Robert Morris University.
Her younger sister Allyson joins the Norwich University women’s hockey team this year. Like Maggie, Allyson was a standout at the North American Hockey Academy.
Caroline Kirby
U-32’s Caroline Kirby played a critical role in the Raiders’ girls soccer team winning its first state championship this fall.
She and Sasha Kennedy scored once in the final against Rice to make history. Kirby’s scoring and her senior leadership played a key role in getting U-32 to that stage. Her four-goal performance in the D-II quarterfinals was just one example of that.
This is just a sprinkling of some of the ladies making their presence felt on the Vermont sports stage. There are countless others doing what they love every day, breaking down stereotypes one pass, one shot, one goal at a time.
Ryleigh Coloutti
Ryleigh Coloutti can hoop.
If you don’t know that by now, you’re living under a rock. Her jump shot is silky smooth. Her drives to the basket are crisp and direct. Coloutti is the total package on the court.
Coloutti reached 20 points in 17 of Fair Haven’s 23 wins last winter, but nothing compared to her effort in the Division II playdowns against Montpelier.
On that night, in her home gym, she could not miss. She dropped 40 points, the first Fair Haven girl to do so. She had five 3s in the first quarter alone and finished the day with 10 treys.
Along with fellow stars like Courtney Brewster and Kerigan Disorda, and a great supporting cast, the Slaters won their second straight Division II title, sharing it with an equally-strong Harwood team, after state tournaments were canceled just before the title game.
With a season left in her high school career, don’t be shocked if the senior has another one of those performances like she had against Montpelier along the way.
Maggie McKearin
35 goals in 13 games.
That’s the line Proctor junior Maggie McKearin put up this year for the undefeated, state champion Proctor Phantom girls soccer team.
We can only speculate where she’d finish in goals had we had the normal 14-game regular season and three or four playoff games.
Oh yeah, and 21 assists isn’t too shabby either.
McKearin has 85 goals and 49 assists for her three-year career thus far.
There’s no reason why she can’t blow past 100 goals during her senior season.
Mia Politano
Otter Valley senior Mia Politano couldn’t finish the D-II medalist 3-peat this fall, but a second-place finish to Lake Region’s Tia Martinez was plenty impressive.
Politano had already established herself among the best high school golfers in the state previously, but it was her effort in the Vermont Women’s Amateur over the summer that showed she is one of the best women’s golfers in the state. Period.
She was tied for the lead heading into the last day of the Amateur and ended up 4th overall, behind Andrea Brown, Burr and Burton product Julia Dapron and Rutland alumna Carson Laderoute.
Politano ran away with the Junior Championship and asserted herself as one to watch in the years to come.
Elise Magro
Rutland County sports fans already knew how talented Castleton guard Elise Magro was before this year, but she continued to shine in 2020.
Rutland High School’s only female 1,000-point scorer stepped onto the scene at Glenbrook Gymnasium and quickly showed that Little East Conference teams have a tough task on their hands these next few seasons trying to slow her down.
As a freshman, she was second on the team in scoring, only behind West Rutland product Brooke Raiche, and was the team’s best distributor.
She was so good that she earned Little East Rookie of the Year honors.
