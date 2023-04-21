Justin St. Louis will be as much at home when the Sprint Cars of New England opens its season at Devil’s Bowl as the most veteran drivers in the pits or the farmer mowing hay beyond the backstretch.
St. Louis worked as a track announcer/media relations coordinator for a decade at Devil’s Bowl and now he returns as the new President of SCoNE when the tour rolls into the Bowl on May 13.
There is no place that St. Louis would rather see SCoNE open the season.
He and Devil’s Bowl owner Mike Bruno have a rapport.
“It is home. Mike and I know what each other’s expectations are,” St. Louis said. “We know what we want from each other.”
SCoNE’s 15-race schedule, in addition to Devil’s Bowl, includes Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Legion Speedway in Rumney, New Hampshire and the Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
St. Louis has a memory as a driver at Bear Ridge. He competed in four Enduro races at that track and won them all.
“That might sound impressive but there were like eight cars in one race,” St. Louis said.
The SCoNE circuit makes three others stops at Devil’s Bowl this summer.
The Flat Track at NHMS is also an attractive event in SCoNE’s lineup.
“That is on a (NASCAR) Cup weekend so that is going to be a special time,” St. Louis said.
The job for St. Louis is brand new and he admits that SCoNE is in a rebuilding state but he believes in its future.
“I am really optimistic about the future,” he said. “I think it is really going to be something in the next to five to 10 years.”
He sees the track owners starting to buy into SCoNE and increased prize money will grow and already has.
Devil’s Bowl is paying $1,000 to win on May 13 and $1.200 on May 28.
It is $3,000 up for grab son July 14 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
“That money is competitive in this region,” St. Louis said.
St. Louis, who lives in Bridport, will maintain his full time job at 802 Print in Vergennes.
He is ecstatic that Dan Douville has come aboard with the organization as Race Director.
“He knows sprint car racing better than anyone,” St. Louis said. “He is the only guy I wanted and he accepted.”
St. Louis came to the position too late this season to get some things in motion that he will have in place for 2024, one of them being a SCoNE car show to whet the fans’ appetite before the season opener.
St. Louis will be making the short drive down Route 22-A from his Bridport home to Devil’s Bowl on May 13, May 28, July 8 and Sept. 3.
It is exciting new territory but on those four dates it will have the feel of old home days.
