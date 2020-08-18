The situation of the state and the country as a whole is ever-changing and that plays a critical role in how sports go ahead this school year.
That much was clear during the Vermont Principals’ Association media day, which took place virtually over Zoom video chat Tuesday morning.
VPA Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson and Executive Director Jay Nichols discussed how sports will run amid the COVID-19 pandemic, championships and other topics.
As previously announced, practices are slated to begin on Sept. 8, the first day of school across the state. If all goes to plan, games will start on Saturday, Sept. 19 or Monday, Sept. 21. To begin competition between schools, the state must be in step 3 of the Strong and Healthy Start guidance. A decision to move between steps is made by Department of Health and Agency of Education.
“The big caveat that goes with this is that this can change at any time,” Johnson said. “It really comes down to what happens at the beginning of the school year.”
Athletes and coaches in every sport, except cross country running, has to wear a mask. They will also be screened before any practice or competition, with a temperature check and questions centered around virus symptoms.
If the state were to revert back to step one of the guidance, all sports across the state would be halted immediately.
Schools must have a plan in place if they do have a positive test for COVID-19. Based on their plan and guidance from the Department of Health, that will determine when, and if, the school can come back into their season.
Schools also have to set a plan for spectators. Currently, there is a spectator limit of 150 people. Schools with multiple fields available can have multiple games going on at the same time, as long as there is no interaction between the two.
Specific sports committees have met to discuss potential issues.
In cross country, the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference and Southern Vermont League are redoing their schedules to allow for smaller meets and more meets for athletes to compete. In the past, athletes were required to compete in four meets, but that has been reduced to three to qualify for the state tournament.
Some meets have already been canceled, notably the Woods Trail Run and Fairfax Invitational.
With indoor volleyball competition between schools not allowed, there is question around how outdoor volleyball will look. Will they play on grass? Sand? Those questions are not answered as of now.
The volleyball committee will meet this week to discuss the possibility of a championship event and logistics of a season.
The plan for soccer and field hockey is to pick up their schedule from where it stands as of the start date. The guess is around 10 to 11 games can be played, if the expected start date of Sept. 19 or 21 happens.
Field hockey’s regular season is slated to end on Oct. 17 and soccer’s regular season ends on Oct. 24.
Golf runs into a bit of a time issue. Even if competition were to start on Sept. 19, scores for the state qualifiers are due by Sept. 24. In the golf guide, schools are going to be given two options. Scores accumulated during practice can be used to qualify for the state tournament, as kept and reported by coaches. Schools can have matches during that period between the 19th and 24th to secure qualifying as well.
Many school districts are weighing options about how much remote learning will take place this school year. If a school decides to go fully remote, which Mill River has until at least November, they are still allowed to compete in sports. Mill River, in particular, said on its school website that it will still have athletics.
“They do have to be in school, but being in school can also include remote, if the school is choosing to do that,” Nichols said. “If you are remote because the state is making you be remote, there are no sports. Because they’re choosing to do that, their kids are eligible to play sports.”
The VPA’s index points system will play a critical role if there is a discrepancy in the amount of games a team can play based on extenuating circumstances.
The VPA expects it to become clearer before the Sept 8 start date what schools will play and what schools will not play.
Bass fishing will be the VPA’s first championship of the school year is on Saturday, Oct. 3 on Lake Champlain.
The golf state championships will be held on Oct. 6 and 7. The girls championship is at the Links at Essex and the boys championship is at Country Club of Barre. Cross country running championships are slated for Saturday, Oct. 31 at Thetford Academy.
Soccer state finals will take place on Nov. 7, a change from their original date of Oct. 31.
“The soccer committee did request of the Activities Standards committee that they be able to move it back one week to give some additional time to play games,” Johnson said.
Field hockey championships are slated for Oct. 31.
The site of the soccer and field hockey state championship is not set as of now. An issue stemming from the pandemic is the VPA doesn’t currently have access to college facilities. The VPA has talked about the fact that if they can’t secure sites, the games could be played at the higher seed.
For field hockey, in particular, finding a turf field to play on will be the preferred option. If a college field is still not accessible, a backup plan would be to play at a turf field such as South Burlington or Burr and Burton, if the school is willing to accommodate. The third backup plan would be to play at the highest seed.
“When you get to the end of October, beginning of November and you’re playing on wet fields, that can be a real game changer,” Johnson said.
All VPA tournaments will be open this year, so schools don’t have to worry about the amount of games they play.
Football championships are undecided as of now. With the 7-on-7 touch football option being worked through, there will be committee meetings later this week that will discuss everything from scheduling to the possibility of a championship.
There will be 20 cooperative teams this school year. The expectation is that if you are a host school, the students that are coming from an ascending school for a co-op team or in a member-to-member agreement will be screened at their home school.
A handful of schools have new athletic directors this fall. Quaron Pinckney moves from his AD position at Woodstock to take the Division I job at Burlington High, where he will oversee programs at the high school, as well as at Hunt and Edmunds Middle Schools.
John Lenzini at St. Johnsbury, Jim Hubbard at Richford, Anthony Sorrentino at Enosburg, Mike Olson at Long Trail School and Gabriella Silva at Craftsbury Academy are the other new athletic directors in the state.
The Woodstock AD position remains open.
As announced previously, guidance on winter sports should come out by Oct. 15.
