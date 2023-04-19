FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven track and field team has state championship hopes. The Slater boys were runners-up in Division II at states during the indoor season and are motivated to reach the top.
Fair Haven had another great showing in its preparation for the culmination of its season on June 2 at the Division II state championship meet in Burlington. The Slater boys finished in second and the girls took fifth on Wednesday at home at Heitkamp Field.
Brattleboro won in the boys team scoring with 90 points, topping Fair Haven by nine points. The top five was rounded out by Arlington, Sharon and Mount Anthony. Green Mountain was eighth, Mount St. Joseph was ninth, Otter Valley was 10th and Mill River was 11th.
Bellows Falls took the team win on the girls side with 75 points, beating out Woodstock by five points. The top five was finished by Sharon, Green Mountain and Fair Haven. MSJ was ninth and Mill River was 11th.
Just like in last Tuesday’s Southern Vermont League meet in Manchester, Fair Haven’s Noah Beayon was a winner in the boys 100-meter dash. Beayon finished in 11.69 seconds. Teammate Cooper Spaulding was eighth in the event.
Arlington’s Owen Emmons was second behind Beayon and the Eagles were similarly strong in the girls race, taking the top two spots. Grace Diedrich won, finishing in 13.94 seconds and Sidney Herrington was second. Fair Haven’s Julia Carrara was sixth and Green Mountain’s Donnia Blagrove was eighth,
MSJ’s Leah Majorell, who is one of two Mounties practicing with Mill River had a great day in short distance, winning the girls 200 and finishing third in the 400.
Majorell finished the 200 in a personal-best 29.83 seconds, topping GM’s Autumn Fales. Carrara was also in the top five in fifth. Majorell’s third-place finish in the 400 came in at 1:07.51. Diedrich won the race for Arlington in 1:05.61, ahead of Isabel Cellini. The Chieftains’ Colie Roby was fifth.
Brattleboro’s Sean von Ranson won the boys 200 in 24.66 seconds and the 400 in the 56.81 seconds. MSJ’s Abraham Burek was strong in both races as he took second in the 400 with a time of 57.80 seconds and sixth in the 200.
Mill River’s Connor Filskov, one of the state’s premier freshman runners, was fifth in the 400 with a time of 59.23 seconds.
Green Mountain’s Roby shined in the girls 800 meters, with her personal-best time of 3:04.07 earning the win. The Slaters’ Emilee Higgins was second with a time of 3:06.70. The next closest competitor was nearly eight seconds behind that pace.
Sharon’s Luke Miller won the boys 800 in 2:27.02, ahead of BF’s Gavin Joy and Fair Haven’s Chicory Greene. Otter Valley’s Luke Calvin came in fourth and the Slaters’ Emmet MacKay was fifth.
Woodstock dominated in long distance, winning both of the 1500 and 3000-meter races. Zed McNaughton was the winner of both on the boys side. while Cellini won the 1500 and Myra McNaughton won the 3000 on the girls side. Calvin was fifth for OV in the 3000.
Green Mountain’s Eben Mosher had a dominant effort in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 16.66 seconds. He knocked down a few of the hurdles, but that did little to stop his momentum, winning by nearly two seconds. Mill River’s Micah Patton, a multi-sport athlete this spring also competing in Ultimate, was sixth.
Bellows Falls’ Tela Harty won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.99 seconds, ahead of Arlington’s Herrington. GM’s Fales was fifth and Berkley Hutchins was sixth.
Arlington’s Kyle Hess won the boys 300-meter hurdles in 48.57 seconds and Sharon’s Freya Abbey won the girls race in 56.90 seconds. Fair Haven’s Holly Gannon was third in the girls race and Mill River’s Malorie Tarbell was fourth.
Fair Haven continued its hot streak in girls relay races. Fresh off setting a school record in the 4x200 over the weekend, the Slaters won the girls 4x100 relay on Wednesday as the quartet of Gannon, Carrara, Madison Perry and Ella Kuehn finished in 57.03 seconds. The race was tight throughout as first through fourth were separated by a little more than two seconds.
Brattleboro’s team of David Berkson-Harvey, Dylan Holmes, Jacob Girard and von Ranson won the boys 4x100 in 47.63 seconds. The Colonels also won the 400 in 4:07.12 with the team of von Ranson, Waylund Walsh, Oliver Herrick and Stockton Woodruff.
Sharon had a dominant effort in the 4x800 relay, turning a close race with Fair Haven into a race that was all Phoenix by the end. Sharon’s team of Bryce Rikert, Ira Ferro, Caleb Benjamin and Miller finished in 9:45.31, beating the Slaters’ Asa Young, Francis Adams, Nikolai Wood and Greene.
The Phoenix also won the girls 4x800 with the team of Ava Lacaillade, Amelia Bailey-Kellogg, Imi Rose Gross and Avery Swett finishing in 13:36.43.
Fair Haven’s David Doran was a state champion in the winter in shot put and flashed that ability on Wednesday as well, winning the boys event with the toss of 42 feet, topping BF’s Riley Tuttle by more than three feet. Slaters’ teammate Kole Matta was fourth and Cooper Spaulding was sixth. Green Mountain’s Forrest Garvin was seventh.
Spaulding took home top honors in the boys discus with a throw of 106-05, winning by nearly five feet over Arlington’s Andy Petry. Doran and Matta were third and fourth respectively.
BF’s Laura Kamel was dominant in the girls discus with a toss of 97 feet, winning by nearly 18 feet over Long Trail’s Meara Morgan.
The Chieftains’ Luna Burkland’s throw of 26-04.50 was second in the girls shot put behind MAU’s Alexa Sprague’s throw of 27-05.75. Fair Haven’s Elizabeth Munger was third.
The boys javelin was tightly contested with Sharon’s Miller winning with a throw of 130-09. Matta was second with a throw of 129-06 and GM’s Mosher was third with a throw of 126-05. Brattleboro’s Girard was fourth and Fair Haven’s Matt Finnegan was fifth.
MAU took the top two spots in the girls javelin with Tiffany Carey winning with a toss of 95-10 and Sprague in second. Fair Haven’s Lily Briggs was eighth.
Green Mountain’s Ben Munukka was second at indoor states in high jump and was the top finisher on Wednesday with height of 5-08. Fair Haven’s Jace Hetrick was sixth.
The Chieftains dominated the girls competition with the top three finishers. Sophia Cherubini and Berkley Hutchins both had a height of 4-06. Kyra Burbela and Fair Haven’s Gannon were among five jumpers to hit 4-04.
Sharon’s Miller won the boys pole vault with a height of 9-06. Fair Haven’s Hetrick was second at 9-00. Brattleboro’s Addison DeVault won the girls competition at 7-00.
Fair Haven’s Perry shined on her home turf, winning the girls long jump and triple jump. Perry won the long jump with a jump of 14-01.25, while second-place Cherubini of GM hit 13-02, a personal best. Perry took the triple jump with a jump of 29-06, ahead of Sharon’s Lily Welch.
MAU’s Tyrese Pratt won the boys long jump with a jump of 18-07.75, ahead of the Chieftains’ Mosher at 17-04. Fair Haven’s Jack Spaulding was sixth. BF’s Jacob Stockman was the lone boy to put down a jump in the triple jump with a personal-best jump of 29-11.
