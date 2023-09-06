Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.