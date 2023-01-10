FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball state championship team three years ago was as unselfish as they come. It was one where the baton would be passed every night to whichever player was going to put the Slaters in the best position to win.
This year’s group of Slaters is exhibiting similar qualities. Over the last few games, it has been Sam Barber’s turn to take charge. He had his second straight 20-point game in a 71-54 Fair Haven victory against Division I Burr and Burton Academy.
Barber has an ability to heat up like an air fryer. He gets going from deep in a hurry and it can demoralize an opponent.
With the Fair Haven locked in a close game in the second quarter, Barber took over scoring 10 of his team-high 20 points in the frame. Barber knocked down a pair of treys as the the Slaters pushed their lead to 17 at the half.
It wasn’t the 17-point third quarter he had in the previous game against Middlebury, but it was a driving force in the Slaters creating a cushion and topping the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
“I can’t say enough about him, in terms of his leadership,” said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. “He’s scoring the ball for us and is playing good defense. He’s a nice complement to our guards.”
BBA stood toe-to-toe with undefeated Fair Haven in the opening quarter, until an 8-0 run for the Slaters pushed the home side ahead by six at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs were in control of the third quarter, narrowing the lead to 10 points heading into the fourth.
“We wanted to stay focused and make sure we take our time and execute,” said BBA coach Dylan Baker. “I thought we did that really well and the offensive looked smooth. Defensively, we wanted to have active hands and get some turnovers. In the third quarter, we did that really well.”
While big man Will Ameden was the driving force in the Bulldogs’ success throughout the night with his game-high 23 points, he got a big help from junior Calum Morrell in the third quarter. Morell buried a trio of treys in the frame, helping keep BBA afloat.
“(Calum) is an X factor. He has the ability to score at all three levels,” Baker said. “We’ve been getting after him that you have to shoot the ball more.”
Fair Haven did a nice job of weathering the storm in the second half, especially with star guard Sawyer Ramey dealing with a back issue that flared up in the third quarter.
Ramey didn’t return to the game, but walked off the court under his own power and came back to the bench in the fourth quarter.
Joe Buxton had a couple of big shots in the fourth, including a 3, that allowed the Slaters to extend their lead and guys like Noah Beayon and Frankie Hoover provided some additional energy in extended bench minutes.
“Our lead guard is down with a bad back, so this is what we practice for. We just have to step up,” said Prenevost of the message heading into the fourth. “I thought we answered the bell well without (Sawyer).”
Behind Barber’s 20 points, Ramey had 14 points, 10 of which came in the opening half, while also impacting the game in a multitude of different ways. Buxton had 12 points, while Beayon and Phil Bean both had nine.
BBA (4-4) is on a three-game losing skid, taking on elite teams Mount St. Joseph, Rice and the Slaters. It doesn’t get any easier on Saturday, hosting D-I heavyweight CVU.
Fair Haven (8-0) is at Windsor on Friday.
