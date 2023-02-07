FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team is a measuring stick in Division II.
The Slaters have made it to the Barre Auditorium in eight of the last nine seasons and have a winning culture that few can match in the state, regardless of division.
A team can learn a lot about itself when it takes on Fair Haven. Springfield certainly got a good look at its potential in a 42-30 loss to the powerhouse Slaters Tuesday night.
The Cosmos trailed by 15 points going into the fourth quarter and it looked like Fair Haven might be adding another blowout victory to its growing total.
Springfield had other ideas.
The Cosmos scored the first seven points of the fourth to cut the deficit to single digits, and following an Izzy Cole bucket, Springfield went on a 5-0 run, capped by an and-1 for Jill Muther, to get the deficit down to five.
“You’re playing a veteran team that has its eyes on winning a state championship and they’re very well-disciplined,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck. “Their defense is as tough as we’ve seen.
“You saw two really outstanding efforts tonight. Number one, Fair Haven playing championship-caliber ball, but then you saw another team (Springfield) that pushed them to their best. That’s what we take pride in. We’re also on the way up.”
The Slaters responded with the next two baskets to push their lead back to nine and Springfield wouldn’t get any closer than seven the rest of the way.
Fair Haven did a great job of being methodical down the stretch and forced the Cosmos to foul. Springfield needed multiple fouls in the closing minutes to get into the bonus and put the Slaters on the free throw line.
Fair Haven was mostly effective in icing the game with its work at the charity stripe, but when it wasn’t it came up with one clutch offensive rebound after the other to continue draining more time.
“We had a pretty gritty performance. (Springfield’s) zone was tough on us at times,” said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson. “We bent a little bit, but we didn’t break.
Fair Haven can score with the best in the division, but when the Slaters are at their best, it’s their work on the defensive end of the floor that carries the day.
It was that defensive dominance that allowed Fair Haven to take control of play in the middle portion of the game.
Springfield took a lead in the closing seconds of the first quarter on a Sephi Steele paint bucket, but once the second circle on the scoreboard lit up to signify the second quarter, there wasn’t much that was going to break the Slater defense.
Fair Haven made it hard for the Cosmos to get anything going offensively and allowed just two Macie Stagner field goals and two free throws across the second and third.
On the other end, the Slaters did what they needed to do to create some distance that ended up being incredibly important, given Springfield’s late run. Girls like Brittney Love, Lily Briggs and Izzy Cole were crucial on the offensive end trying to pad the lead.
Briggs led Fair Haven with 13 points, followed by 11 from Cole, 10 from Love and eight from Kate Hadwen. Alana Williams didn’t score, but made her presence felt defensively with three steals and a block.
Stagner had 19 points, doing her biggest damage in the fourth-quarter comeback where she scored nine points.
Even though the elite Stagner got her numbers, Wilson felt Briggs’ effort defending Stagner was a game-changer, making it hard for the standout sophomore to get anything easy.
“Lily played great on-ball defense on Stagner,” Wilson said.
Muther followed with five points, Steele had four and Meadow Murchie had two. Murchie provided some great energy late in the game for the Cosmos.
Fair Haven improved to 16-1. Springfield (8-8) hosts Division I Mount Anthony on Friday.
