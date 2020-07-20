FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team didn’t get closure when it won its second straight Division II state championship.
The Slaters were unbeaten and set to take on Harwood for the D-II title at Barre Auditorium.
Then the world changed.
With COVID-19 posing a growing threat, the Vermont Principals’ Association decided to cancel the remaining winter tournaments, which took away the chance for Fair Haven, and 11 other teams, to hoist the championship trophy.
The VPA soon decided that they would award state championships to all 12 teams that had their season cut short on the doorstep of a title.
In Division I, CVU, Essex, Mount Mansfield and Rutland were quad-champions.
The Slaters shared their title with Harwood, while Proctor shared its Division IV title with Mid-Vermont Christian.
In Division III, Lake Region, Windsor, Thetford and Oxbow were quad-champions.
Still, Fair Haven’s girls couldn’t feel the trophy in their hands, that is until Sunday.
The Slaters got back together on Sunday at the pavilion at Crystal Beach in Castleton for their team banquet, which had been pushed back after school went remote-learning only.
“The ending of our season left a bitter taste in our mouths,” said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson. “It was nice to get all the varsity kids and their families there. There were a lot of laughs and smiles, which was nice.”
They could pass around the Division II championship trophy, take pictures with it and be together. They could think back on what they had accomplished and what they were so close to finishing had the circumstances been different.
It wasn’t the way they wanted to hoist the trophy originally, but it surely felt sweet.
“There might not ever be closure for some, but it was nice to get together one last time, before some kids go off to school,” Wilson said.
Fair Haven loses two starters in Kerigan Disorda and Kyleigh Grenier to graduation, along with bench pieces Theresa Culpo and Hailey Taylor, but it has plenty talent to look for a 3-peat this winter.
With rising seniors Ryleigh Coloutti and Courtney Brewster leading the way, the Slaters are in good hands.
There is no word yet on the fate of winter sports. Fall sports were moved back to the first day of school from their original planned start date of Aug. 10.
Fair Haven isn’t focusing on what it doesn’t know. It’s going about its offseason with every intention to complete the 3-peat next March.
“We can only control what we can control,” Wilson said. “Our summer workouts are no or low contact drills and conditioning. We can’t scrimmage, but we have 12 to 15 kids showing up each time. It’s a different flavor and the girls have adjusted well to it.”
