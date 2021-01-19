FAIR HAVEN — The bullseye is squarely on the back of the Fair Haven boys and girls basketball teams.
Every team wants to be in the position the Slaters were last winter, atop the Division II mountain.
For Fair Haven, the pressure is motivating, it’s what keeps them going in a season uncertain as any one in recent memory.
The goal is clear: get back to the Barre Auditorium.
“It’s on our practice shirts,” said Slaters boys coach Bob Prenevost, who led Fair Haven to its second D-II title in three years last winter.
It has become a yearly pilgrimage for Fair Haven fans. The Slater girls have made it to the semifinal stage in Barre seven straight times and the boys have been there three of the last four years.
Individual skill practices got started on Jan. 4 in Fair Haven and Monday marked the first day of limited contact practices, so preparation is in full force to make that goal a reality.
“The kids are ready to play. They’re hungry,” Prenevost said. “Conditioning-wise you can only get so much from no contact. You have to go body to body to see what you have.”
Fair Haven went 23-1 last winter, with its only loss coming to rival Mill River on the Minutemen’s home floor. The Slaters bested Montpelier 53-52 in an instant classic of a D-II championship game that came down to last second free throws.
The three-headed guard monster that paced that team is back in the fold. Sophomore point guard Sawyer Ramey displayed ability and confidence beyond his years last winter and wings Kohlby Murray and Zack Ellis are two of the best 3-point snipers in the division.
Murray dropped 30 points in the D-II semifinal against North Country.
The trio is chock full of big game experience and Fair Haven will go as they go this year.
“They’ll be a primary key to our success,” Prenevost said. “They should lead us this year.”
The guards will need to be great because the Slaters have some holes to fill on the interior. Six-foot-5 center Joey Gannon, power forward Aubrey Ramey and do-it-all sixth man Andrew Lanthier all graduated, along with a strong bench piece in Sam Manley.
“That’ll be key, trying to fill the spots of those guys,” Prenevost said. “Those are big shoes to fill”
Evan Reed should slot in at the power forward spot and Brandon Eastman could be the answer for the center spot.
“(Evan) was our 7 or 8 guy last year. He’s been in our system,” Prenevost said. “(Brandon) played a lot on junior varsity last year. He’s tall and lanky.”
Five-foot-9 Sam Barber could spell the starting guards and 6-foot Noah Beayon can provide some size on the wing.
David Doran stands 6-foot-4 so he has a chance to be in the big man rotation.
“It could be by committee,” Prenevost said. “Things can always change. The team you start the season with isn’t the one you take to Barre.”
If the Slaters get to Barre and reach the top of the heap again, they’ll have earned it. Montpelier, U-32 and Mount St. Joseph are all teams expected to make noise in D-II and games against D-I Rutland, Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton provide regular season challenges.
The Fair Haven girls won their second straight D-II title last winter, but it was quite different than the first. The Slaters were set to play Harwood in the finals, but the tournament was called off with COVID growing in scale stateside.
The Slaters were awarded a co-championship with the Highlanders, and this year, they aim to complete the 3-peat.
Fair Haven girls coach Kyle Wilson couldn’t help but smile watching his team’s first contact practice on Monday.
“The attitude and effort was superior,” Wilson said. “It was a joy to watch competitors competing at a high level. We haven’t had that since the day before the state championship was supposed to be played.”
The Slaters lose a pair of starters from last season’s championship squad with speedy point guard Kerigan Disorda and reliable post player Kyleigh Grenier graduating, along with some bench pieces like Theresa Culpo and Hailey Taylor.
Even with those losses, Fair Haven won’t be starved for talent. Guard Ryleigh Coloutti is back for her senior season and, after reaching 1,000 points last year, could challenge the all-time program scoring mark if enough games are played.
Center Courtney Brewster returns as well. The Colby-Sawyer-bound senior is one of the best post players in D-II and her deft touch inside and rebounding ability is a perfect complement to Coloutti’s shooting prowess.
Those two are joined by five other returning seniors.
“The younger girls are looking up to them and seeing how they maximize their effort,” Wilson said. “It trickles down. Once they get a taste of the expectations, they see what the program is about.”
Seniors Emma Briggs, Abby Brown and Zoey Cole all should see significant time. The Ezzo twins, Emma and Megan, will have roles in the post.
Younger players like sophomore Brittney Love and freshman Lily Briggs will find roles as well.
It’s clear to see how much camaraderie the Slaters have on the floor. It’s a feeling that’s been built through many basketball seasons together.
It’s been strengthened through times competing in other avenues, like on the soccer pitch, where many of the players on the Fair Haven roster made it to the state semifinals this fall.
“Team chemistry is the biggest attribute toward success,” Wilson said. “If you can’t get along, you’re in for a long winter. It can separate you from other teams.”
The Slaters are ready to compete. It’s a hunger they wish they could have satisfied in the D-II finals last winter, but was swiftly taken away.
“We want to take every opportunity and maximize it to the fullest,” Wilson said. “They are chomping at the bit to play against competition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.