FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven senior Nick Carrabino won’t forget his final game on LaPlaca Field. He scored three goals and the Slaters blanked Lamoille 4-0 in a Division II boys soccer play-in game.
It was the first postseason win for the program since 2015.
The Slaters weathered 2-11-1 regular season but you would not have known that on Tuesday. They hustled, played some effective through balls and built a 3-0 lead by halftime.
Freshman Jace Hetrick got the Slaters on the board about 25 minutes into the game.
It was only two minutes later that Carrabino scored by setting himself up with some great work against Lamoille keeper Hayden Cheever. He had to fake to get around Cheever and then sent the ball into the net from an extremely difficult angle.
Carrabino’s left-footed shot eluded a diving Cheever at the midway mark of the half to extend the lead to 3-0.
Lamoille’s Bryce Asper nearly got his team on the board just before halftime but his low shot went inches wide of the far post.
The 3-0 lead at the break was something the Slaters were not accustomed to, but coach Tim Dayton was not entirely pleased.
“Forget the score. We have played better than that this season,” he told the Slaters, citing a game against Hartford and the first half of another contest against Burr and Burton.
If the Lancers had thoughts of regrouping, they were quickly extinguished when Jack Almeida sent a pretty through ball to Carrabino who buried it for the 4-0 cushion.
Kole Matta played the first 60 minutes in the net for the Slaters and Noah Woodberry the final 20 minutes. They turned in the first shutout by the program at LaPlaca Field in a long while.
“I can’t remember the last time this team shut somebody out here,” Fair Haven Athletic trainer Mike Finnegan said.
Woodberry made a nice save on a shot by Kaiden Boissonealt late in the game to preserve the shutout.
“We finally finished some of our chances. It is so important to be able to finish,” Dayton said.
Much of the credit for the shutout has to go to Matt Finnegan, Nate Young and Chicory Greene. They had a specific assignment and executed it.
“Their job was to make sure that No. 3 (George Sullivan) did not have a peaceful moment on the ball,” Dayton said.
“Lamoille is very organized. Their coach is doing a great job.”
That coach is likely the youngest head varsity soccer coach in the state. Jake Benoit is a 2019 Lamoille graduate.
Fair Haven’s reward is a trip to No. 1 and unbeaten Milton on Thursday.
“I am very proud of these guys,” Carrabino said. “We had a plan and we stayed with it.”
Given the quality of Thursday’s opponent, Dayton said that plan will likely change as they try to pull off the mammoth upset.
But no matter the outcome of the journey to Milton, the final game on a wet Tuesday will always be a special memory for Fair Haven seniors Carrabino, A.J. McManus, Ashton Thomas and Airon Stone.
NOTES: There was a moment of silence before the game for Fair Haven student Kristopher Severance, who died on Tuesday morning on a crash on Route 22A. He raced in the Mini Sprint division at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
