FAIR HAVEN — Adverse situations can prove the mettle of the team. On Friday, the top-seeded Fair Haven girls soccer team faced more adversity than it has most of the season and didn't back down from the challenge.
The Slaters erased a one-goal halftime deficit against No. 9 Paine Mountain and punched their ticket to the Division III semifinals, winning Friday's quarterfinal 3-2 at LaPlaca Field.
Fair Haven (14-1) hosts No. 5 Woodstock in the state semifinals on Tuesday at 3 p.m. The Slaters swept the season series with the Wasps.
Trailing isn't something Fair Haven has done much this season. As evidenced by their nine clean sheets, the Slaters often overpower teams early and the opponent is left to ask what just hit them.
The Marauders and Blue Devils took every blow Fair Haven dealt in the early going and provided plenty of their own.
After an early flurry of shots by the Slaters, Paine Mountain quickly evened out play as the half was approaching its midway point.
With Fair Haven sporting the No. 1 seed stamp, it might be expected that the Slaters would jump on the board first, but that wasn't to be.
Paine Mountain was the first to celebrate a goal. They got a corner kick and following the service the ball was poking around in the box. It trickled out near the 18-yard line and Emma Korrow took a strike.
Korrow's shot floated out of Fair Haven goalie Kate Hadwen's reach and into the upper part of the net.
Paine Mountain held strong defensively throughout the half, and while it gave up a solid amount of shots, it made sure those opportunities were on the fringe of the scoring area.
"It was just about trying to stay between the goal and them and run them off the ball," said Marauders and Blue Devils coach Stephen LaRock. "We were trying not to make mistakes when clearances were needed. It's just about reading the play and being in a good position."
Heading into halftime down a goal, the Slaters needed a change in demeanor.
"(In the first half), we got kind of snippy with each other and that's never helpful," said Fair Haven coach Teri Perry. "We really talked at halftime about what we can control, and tactically, let's connect more passes.
"We were taking a lot of our shots outside the 18 and we're really that one more pass team. We really wanted to focus on that in the second half."
Great teams make those crucial adjustments and the Slaters did just that after the break.
Fair Haven did exactly what Perry was calling for to knot the score less than 10 minutes into the second half. Brittney Love sent a ball from the center over to her younger sister Elizabeth Love making a run down the left side.
Instead of a shot from an awkward angle, she dribbled in and and put a shot past Paine Mountain standout keeper Olivia Boyd.
"That really boosted us," Brittney Love said. "I think we caught them off guard a bit in the second half too."
Brittney Love scored both of the Slaters' other second half goals.
Two minutes after the first goal, Paine Mountain was called for a foul in the box, giving Fair Haven a penalty kick. Brittney Love took the kick and Boyd guessed the wrong way, allowing for Love to net the go-ahead tally.
Paine Mountain responded with a goal five minutes later with senior Autumn DeForge making a great run that forced Hadwen off her line and DeForge scored.
Brittney Love netted the game-winner with 21:31 left on the clock. Junior Lily Briggs sent in a perfect ball on a free kick and Love got her foot on it to redirect it home
"It's just about getting them to keep doing it," said Perry about the need to keep at it on the attack. "If you score a goal 1 out of 10, it's perfectly worth it."
A major defensive focus for Fair Haven coming in was keeping Paine Mountain's Rebecca Dupere in check. Dupere scored Paine's lone goal in a first round win against Peoples Academy and has speed that gives teams fits.
The senior had a handful of opportunities, but the Slater backs did a nice job of limiting her impact.
Boyd had 20 saves for Paine Mountain, while Hadwen had 11 stops for Fair Haven.
Paine Mountain finishes its season with a 7-7-2 record. Things have been up and down for the Marauders and Blue Devils at times, but the team shows plenty of fight. Friday's loss was a perfect encapsulation of that.
"We gained some momentum late in the season and fought really hard in the playdown game against Peoples," LaRock said. "We came down here fully confident and having the 1-0 halftime lead, we thought we were in a really good spot."
Perry could finally breathe a sigh of relief when the final horn rang through LaPlaca. The Slaters had to dig deep and had the reserves to get the job done.
"This was the second hardest game of the year, other than Rutland," Brittney Love said. "State championships wouldn't be a 9-0 win. It would be a bloodbath and we have to be prepared for that. This got us really prepared for the semifinals."
