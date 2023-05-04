FAIR HAVEN — In a game like baseball, where the big hit is often glorified, sometimes a little bit of patience can go a long way.
Patience was a virtue for the Fair Haven baseball team in its 5-4 eight-inning victory against rival Rutland on Thursday in the Slate Valley.
Fair Haven trailed by a run going into its last at-bats and the first two batters of the bottom of the seventh were retired by Rutland reliever Cam Rider, but the Slaters never forgot about keeping their plan at the plate and having a good approach.
Second baseman Trey Lee got things going with a two-out walk and the line kept moving from there as Rider lost the strike zone. Sawyer Ramey followed with a free pass and Carson Babbie did the same, setting up cleanup hitter Tim Kendall.
Kendall did just as those in front of him did. He worked a walk to tie the game and give Fair Haven new life.
After Fair Haven reliever Joe Buxton held Rutland in the top of the eighth, the Slaters worked two more walks and loaded the bases on a Buxton single. With Lee up to bat, a pitch that squeaked past RHS catcher Stefano Falco plated Max Kyhill for the walk-off victory.
“That part of the order has been producing,” said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese of the late-inning effort. “You always have an out to work with. You get three outs for a reason. I was just telling them that we needed to play it one pitch at a time, one batter at a time and one runner at a time.”
It was clear as the walks added up in the seventh that Fair Haven was gaining more energy on the bench.
“All of that is contagious,” Greenlese said. “It’s so important to put together good at-bats to pass it onto the rest of the lineup. That’s what I like about this team, they get behind each other and they can really feed off each other.”
It was a tough pill for Rutland to swallow. RHS had a very similar loss early in the season against Colchester, where Rutland had the Lakers down to their final out, but Colchester ended up coming out on top.
“It’s good to be in those close games and battle, get some adversity,” said Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer. “I have confidence in whoever I put in for pitching.”
There were plenty of positives to take from the game for RHS. Rutland had come into the game really scuffling at the dish, but got plenty of timely hitting on Thursday.
RHS was trailing 3-1 going into the fifth inning, but got one back on a Sam Arnold single that scored Falco.
Arguably Rutland’s biggest hit of the day came off Falco’s bat in the top of the fifth. Rider singled to start the inning and Tyler Weatherhogg followed with a walk. After a flyout, Hudson Branchaud worked a walk, setting up Falco with the bases juiced.
Falco had to wait a bit longer to take his at-bat as Fair Haven changed pitchers from Alex Patch to Buxton, but when he stepped to the plate, he came up with one of his biggest knocks of the season, spraying one to right field that scored two and gave Rutland its first lead of the day.
“That was encouraging to see because we have not really hit the ball well,” Bloomer said. “We had some really clutch hits today and hopefully we can keep that momentum going.”
Patch and Rutland starter Chase de Castro both had strong outings on the mound.
Patch went 5 1/3 innings and allowed just five hits, giving Fair Haven every opportunity to stay in the game. He was responsible for four of the Rutland runs, but not all of them were earned.
De Castro went six innings, allowing just four hits. He struck out seven and walked just one batter.
Fair Haven (3-3) snapped a three-game losing skid on Thursday. Rutland (1-6) plays another tough Division II opponent on Saturday, hosting Hartford at 5 p.m. at Giorgetti Field.
