FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team knows where it wants to be in early March. One look at their warmup shirts and it’s apparent.
Plastered on the back of their warmups in block betters is the word BARRE. The Barre Auditorium is a place the Slaters have gotten used to in recent years, but they didn’t get to experience it last winter.
Fair Haven is determined to get to that stage and the early returns have been nothing but positive. The Slaters won their third straight game to open the season, blowing past Springfield 93-41 Monday night.
“We’re building. Barre is the goal,” said longtime Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. “It’s two months away. We have to take small steps and we have to climb the ladder.”
The Slaters are a team that can hit an opponent with a quick punch and they’re left wondering what just hit them. That was the case on Monday, where Fair Haven’s defense in the early going was incredibly bothersome for Springfield and caused turnover after turnover.
“Our traps got (Springfield) playing too fast and got them out of whack,” Prenevost said. “It’s something we’ve been trying to work on a little bit. We wanted to speed them up.”
The Slaters used that defensive effort to key their offense and they quickly put the Cosmos in a big hole, opening up a lead as large as 21 points in the first quarter.
Sawyer Ramey was relentless on the defensive end, notching eight steals in the first quarter alone. Phil Bean had eight of Fair Haven’s 26 points in the frame.
Springfield had its best run of play late in the first half, where the Cosmos closed scoring 10 of the last 13 points going into the break after the Slaters had opened up a 30-point lead.
Fair Haven continued to build its lead in the third quarter and it was academic from there in the final frame.
Most people know about Fair Haven’s outstanding guard play led by Ramey and fellow senior Sam Barber, but the talent doesn’t stop there. The Slaters have a level of depth that not many other teams can match and it was on full display on Monday.
Ramey led the charge with 22 points, 13 steals and countless beautiful assists. Barber added 14 points, knocking down four 3s. Bean tacked on 15 points, Matt Finnegan had 10, Joe Buxton had nine and Dylan Wetmore had eight. Twelve different Slaters had at least one point.
Frankie Hoover only had one point, but hauled in a team-high seven rebounds in extended minutes off the bench.
“We hope as the year goes on we get them more minutes and more playing time,” Prenevost said.
Fair Haven (3-0) plays out of state on Wednesday at New York’s Mechanicville.
Springfield (1-2) hosts Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday. MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau was in the gym on Monday doing some scouting for the game.
Springfield was led by James Gultekin with 12 points.
The Cosmos are trying to establish a winning culture under first-year coach Kraig Harlow. Losses like Monday’s are humbling, but a learning experience.
“We did some things that we can develop from,” Harlow said. “Our bench showed some good signs today when guys got into foul trouble. We showed some resilience and showed some toughness.
“Fair Haven is a well-oiled machine. You only want to strive to be as good as their program.”
