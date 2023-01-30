FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team had seen how this story ends, and this time around, the Slaters wanted a re-write.
In last year’s Division II quarterfinals against rival Mount St. Joseph, it was the Mounties winning a defensive battle as part of their run to the state championship game, where they fell to Montpelier.
Same court, same story. But this time, it was Fair Haven flipping the script, topping MSJ 36-32 Monday night.
There was no such thing as separation in the game and every basket was going to be tough to come by.
Fair Haven’s six-point lead on the opening bucket of the second half had to feel good because it was the most either team was going to lead all night long.
The Slaters went into the half clinging to a one-point lead after a 5-0 run that pushed them back ahead, which was capped by a Joe Buxton corner 3 at the buzzer.
Fair Haven maintained its lead throughout the third quarter, but it never got to more than one possession.
MSJ took its first lead since the second quarter in the fourth when Dezmond Krakowka hit a mid-range jumper, but Fair Haven quickly took it back with a pair of Sam Barber free throws, an advantage it wouldn’t surrender again.
Points continued to be tough to come by down the stretch for both sides and Fair Haven did itself no favors in its effort to put the game away, missing a few free throws, but when it needed to get stops, it did.
The Slaters forced one final turnover in the closing seconds and Sawyer Ramey buried a pair of free throws that made it a two-possession game with two seconds left, effectively erasing MSJ’s chances.
“It’s a fever pitch and it s a good rivalry,” said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. “The lid was on the basket. (MSJ’s) defense got us playing slow, which we haven’t been all year. There are certain things we have to work, but overall, it’s a win.”
The Mounties can point to a handful of possessions down the stretch that cost them. They had many chances to grab the momentum back with a key bucket, but turnovers or Fair Haven stops continued to block them at every turn.
“We kicked ourselves in the foot a couple times with some turnovers,” said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau. “We missed some buckets. We’re still young. We’ve played teams and we’re just getting better and better.
“Coming to this place, in a four-point game, what can we do.”
Barber was key in securing the victory for Fair Haven, scoring seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter.
Buxton was the only Fair Haven player to score in double figures with 12 points. He was followed for the Slaters by Barber’s nine and Phil Bean’s eight. Ramey was held without a field goal, scoring all five of his points at the line, but was a force on the boards with nine rebounds for the Slaters.
Keegan Greeley led MSJ with 10 points, followed by nine from Krakowka. Krakowka added 11 rebounds.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Mounties (7-4) as they head to Hartford on Thursday.
Fair Haven (12-0) knows just how tough the Hurricanes are, needing overtime to beat them last week.
“These games are barnburners,” Prenevost said. “There’s nobody who is going to be dominant (in Southern Vermont). Luckily, tonight we came out on the right end of the stick.”
The Slaters are heading to Albany, New York on Saturday for the Zero Gravity North-South Classic where they will play New York State’s Hoosic Valley.
