It was on a March day nearly 75 years ago that Vermont Governor George Aiken began popularizing the term Northeast Kingdom to describe that area of the state comprised of Lyndon-St. Johnsbury and the surrounding idyllic small town-landscape.
The beauty of the Kingdom once led legendary Vermont writer Tom Slayton to describe it as the way Vermont used to be.
It does heat up during basketball season, Kingdom citizens love their high school basketball.
That includes girls basketball where the North Country Union Falcons occupy the No. 2 spot in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings and the No. 1 spot in Division II.
Is Hazen Union a Kingdom school? The late and legendary Dave Morse once told me that Hardwick is the Gateway to the Northeast Kingdom.
The gateway is on fire. Division IV Hazen has reeled off four consecutive victories after a season-opening loss.
St. Johnsbury has the look of a contender in D-I as does Lake Region in Division II. And do not sleep on Blue Mountain in Division IV.
Yes, the Kingdom is going to be the scene of a lot of big games this season.
There are other pockets of girls basketball mania in the state. The Kingdom does not have a corner on that market.
Certainly, Rutland County is one of the red hot areas this season when it comes to girls basketball.
West Rutland is wearing everyone’s favorite tag in Division IV and nobody has come close to the Golden Horde yet.
Every so often a D-IV team will have a standout like Westside’s Peyton Guay but this team has a lot more than that.
Rutland is being branded as a sure-fire contender in Division I for good reason. The Rutlanders have a lot of pieces and continue to get better.
They get scoring from Anna Moser, Jasmine Evans, Karsyn Bellomo and a lot of other places on the floor. Key on one of them at your peril.
The western edge of the county has just as much pizzazz with Fair Haven. The Slaters will contend in Division II and look like a team likely to make the trip to the final four in Barre.
Whether you root for teams in the Kingdom, Rutland County or anywhere else across this bucolic state, girls basketball warms up the winter and creates excitement each and every night.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus girls basketball power rankings. They were constructed prior to Wednesday’s game and last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. CVU 5-0 (1) The closest call for the Redhawks was a double-digit win over Rutland. They have been treating the other teams in the southern tier of the state pretty harshly — 80-20 over Brattleboro and 62-12 over Mount Anthony.
2. North Country 5-0 (2) Only one close call in the five games, a 51-49 win over a very good Mount Mansfield team.
3. Mount Mansfield 3-2 (UR) The Cougars have about as good of a 3-2 resume as you will find. They defeated Rutland and lost to North Country and Essex by a combined score of eight points.
4. Rutland 5-2 (8) Beating St. Johnsbury on the road was impressive. Rice provides another test on Thursday at home.
5. Fair Haven 5-0 (5) The Slaters’ only deficiency is a lack of height. Alana Williams provides what they do have and is a tenacious rebounder. She gets help from aggressive crashing guards.
6. Burr and Burton Academy 6-1 (4) Is losing by 22 points to North Country a red flag? Is it possible the Division I Bulldogs could be in over their heads against the iron of Division I and II. Their next game will be telling as the Bulldogs come to Fair Haven on Jan. 5.
7. Essex 3-2 (UR) Both losses came at the hands of good teams and were close, 58-53 to Rutland and 55-52 to Burr and Burton.
8. West Rutland 5-0 (9) You can’t penalize the Golden Horde for winning by 40 to 60 points each time they take the floor. But you can’t tell a lot, either.
How will they stand up to a good team giving a great effort? A road test on Jan. 10 at White River Valley might provide an answer.
9. Windsor 3-1 (10) The Yellow Jackets defeated Fall Mountain by 36 points. Remember when the Wildcats were the cream of New Hampshire?
10. Spaulding 3-1 (UR) The Division II Crimson Tide is coming off victories over a couple of D-I teams, Burlington and BFA-St. Albans.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. CVU 2. Mount Mansfield 3. Rutland 4. Burr and Burton 5. Essex.
Division II — 1. North Country 2. Fair Haven 3. Spaulding 4, Harwood 5. Lake Region.
Division III — 1. Windsor 2. White River Valley 3. Peoples 4. Hazen 5. Richford
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Arlington 3. Leland & Gray 4. Proctor 5. Williamstown.
