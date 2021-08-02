Brattleboro Post 5 coach Eric Libardoni put it plainly after his team’s 10-2 loss to Essex Post 91 in the Vermont American Legion baseball state championship game on Sunday at Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field.
“The best team in Vermont just won and the second team just came in second,” Libardoni said. “There’s not a whole lot you can do about it.”
It’s hard to argue against Libardoni’s statement. Both teams won their respective divisions and were the last remaining unbeaten clubs in tournament play heading into the weekend.
On Sunday, it was the strength of Essex’s bats that really stood out. Going up against Brattleboro’s top pitcher Zinabu McNeice, Post 91 got production up and down its lineup.
Essex got three runs in the second inning, with two coming on a Will Erickson single, and there wasn’t much looking back for Post 91 the rest of the way.
Hits from Ben Powell and Storm Dusablon that scored runs contributed to a third inning where 10 batters came to the plate for Essex and it upped its lead to eight runs. In that inning, Post 91 knocked McNeice out of the game, making Libardoni give way to Aidan Davis to pitch the rest of the way.
“We’ve gotten ahead this whole tournament, which is huge,” said Post 91 coach Reece Tanguay. “We have a really strong team. We do a lot of things well. We hit the ball very well all year. It’s probably the best hitting team we’ve had in three or four years.”
“The bottom of their order killed us. It wasn’t even ‘their guys,’” Libardoni said. “The bottom of their order pounded the ball.”
Erickson, Dusablon, Andrew Goodrich and Logan Tourville all had three hits for Post 91. Two of Tourville’s hits were doubles. Powell, Erickson and Cory Giannelli had multiple RBIs.
Essex starting pitcher Ben Powell was in control throughout Sunday’s game. He used a nice mix of pitches to keep Post 5 off balance and racked up eight strikeouts along the way.
“(Ben) is a great pitcher. He throws three pitches for strikes,” Tanguay said. “His changeup is phenomenal, his curve ball is really good and he pounds the strike zone. That’s all you need to do and he’s been great all year doing it.”
The one inning where Brattleboro did get to Powell was the top of the fifth. Caden Wood and Brandon Weeks singled to start the inning. Weeks was erased on a fielder’s choice hit by Turner Clews. Jack Pattison came up next and was hit by a pitch, setting up cleanup hitter Alex Bingham.
Bingham shot a hard-hit single into the gap to score Wood and Clews for Brattleboro’s only two runs. Essex got out of the inning on a groundout to third.
It was quite the weekend for Bingham, who had the walk-off hit for Post 5 in an instant classic on Saturday against South Burlington to advance to the championship game. Across Saturday and Sunday, Bingham had seven RBIs.
“Alex Bingham was phenomenal. He had big hit, after big hit, after big hit all weekend” Libardoni said. “He pitched a great game on Friday. He gets that (fifth inning) hit and I’m thinking one more and we’re looking at 8-4 maybe and then you have a chance. (Essex) getting out of that rally was big for them.”
Post 91 got insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth, including a RBI single from Goodrich.
Essex netted its first state championship since 2018 and advances to the regional tournament beginning Wednesday at Fitton Field in Worcester, Massachusetts.
“It’s well-deserved. I’m happy for them,” Tanguay said of his team.
AwardsFollowing the championship game, the All-Tournament team was named.
Essex’s Andrew Goodrich earned Tournament MVP honors.
The All-Tournament battery was fully Post 91 with Ben Powell at pitcher and Eli Bostwick at catcher. Around the infield, Manchester’s Trevor Greene got the nod at first base, Brattleboro’s Alex Bingham at second, Brattleboro’s Jack Pattison at third and Essex’s Stefan DiGangi at shortstop.
In the outfield, Essex’s Cory Giannelli and Will Erickson and Rutland’s Cam Rider earned the honor. The four utility slots went to Essex’s Logan Tourville, White River Valley’s Jacob Barry, Brattleboro’s Turner Clews and South Burlington’s Mason Klesch.
The Sportsmanship award went to Brattleboro’s Zinabu McNeice.
Before first pitch, the Legion coaches’ All-State selections were announced for both divisions. Brattleboro’s Jack Pattison was named Player of the Year for the Southern Division, while Post 5’s Eric Libardoni was named Coach of the Year. In the Northern Division, South Burlington’s Avery Smith was named Player of the Year and Essex’s Reece Tanguay was Coach of the Year.
The full Southern All-State team was: Ryan Muratorri, Lakes Region, catcher; Ryan Alt, Lakes Region, first base; Alex Bingham, Brattleboro, second base; Jack Pattison, Brattleboro, third base; Sawyer Ramey, Lakes Region, shortstop; Sam Steinman, Manchester, outfield; Griff Briggs, Rutland, outfield; Alex Bushway, White River Junction, outfield; Will Addington, Manchester, utility; Zinabu McNeice, Brattleboro, pitcher; Rex Hill, Bellows Falls, pitcher; Joey McCoy, Manchester, pitcher.
The full Northern All-State team was: Eli Bostwick, Essex, catcher; Avery Smith, South Burlington, first base; Andrew Goodrich, Essex, second base; Mason Klesch, South Burlington, third base; Christian Vallee, Franklin County, shortstop; Nolan Antonicci, South Burlington, shortstop; Mike Mansfield, Colchester, outfield; Cory Giannelli, Essex, outfield; Tucker Stearns, SD Ireland, outfield; Ethan Moore, South Burlington, pitcher, Cory Giannelli, Essex, pitcher.
