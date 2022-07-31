CASTLETON — There's something to be said of experience. It can take a team a long way.
This week, it did just that for the Essex Post 91 American Legion baseball team.
Essex went a perfect 4-0 in the Vermont state tournament, locking up its second straight American Legion championship with a 10-0 win in six innings against top-seeded South Burlington on Sunday at Castleton University.
"We've been here before and we know how to get it done," said Post 91 pitcher Andrew Goodrich. "We have some new guys that came up big for us this year."
"These guys felt confident. They played better every game that we've been in. It's been a good week," said Essex coach Reece Tanguay.
Post 91 moves on to represent Vermont in the Northeast American Legion baseball tournament this week at Fitton Field in Worcester, Massachusetts. The tournament is tentatively slated to start on Tuesday.
Sunday's game had a similar feel to the one Essex played in the finals last summer against Brattleboro Post 5.
Early runs put Post 91 in control and it had the standout pitching to keep the lead in place.
Goodrich got the scoring started with a hard-hit single up the middle that scored leadoff hitter Owen Pinaud and Goodrich eventually came around to score on an error at third base.
"We put up runs in the first inning every game this tournament, so that was great on the pitchers," Goodrich said. "I know it was (great) for me and the other guys that threw this tournament."
The Essex bats were hot for much of the day, scoring in four of the six innings and reaching double digits in hits.
Mathew Safer doubled in Eli Bostwick and Bradeon Jones in the third inning and Goodrich drove in another run in a three-run fourth. Jones drove in two insurance runs in the sixth inning and Ben Deibler had the final hit that secured the run-rule win.
Essex earned the right to not have to play on Saturday with its perfect 3-0 mark heading into the championship. It also meant that Post 91 could have its ace on the hill for the most important game of the year.
Goodrich serves that role for Essex and he notched a performance fitting of the bill.
"It doesn't get much better than Andrew," Tanguay said. "Every time he's out there, he's so good. He throws it wherever he wants."
Goodrich allowed just four hits. He threw a ton of strikes and pitched to contact, keeping his defense busy, but they answered the call with an errorless day.
"I don't think I had my best stuff, but having the guys behind, I think we all got it done," Goodrich said. "Eli called a great game. He's been my catcher since I was 7 so me and him have a good duo."
South Burlington didn't have a ton of opportunities, but the Wildcats missed a golden chance to get to Goodrich in the fourth inning. Kyle Tanis and Cole Tarrant singled and Ray Cheung walked to load the bases, but South Burlington couldn't push anyone home.
"Andrew's really, really good, so it's tough," said Wildcats coach Cagney Brigham. "We have to execute. We had a chance down 2-0 to move a runner over with a bunt and we couldn't. I think that was a game-changer."
South Burlington had to battle just to get to Sunday's championship game. A 5-1 loss to Manchester on the second day of the tournament made the Wildcats' path a tougher one, but they never backed down from the challenge.
They erased early deficits against Bellows Falls and Colchester to stay alive and ousted a strong Manchester team to get to the championship.
The comeback magic was on empty on Sunday, but the fight tank was filled to the brim throughout the weekend.
"They didn't lose that fight," Brigham said. "They just kept battling. We knew our offense was good enough to get us here."
Essex will look for the 3-peat next summer when the American Legion state tournament returns to Castleton University.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
The Vermont American Legion state tournament's All-Tournament team was honored after the completion of Sunday's final.
There were 15 players selected to the team. Essex's Andrew Goodrich was named the Tournament Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row.
The selections were:
MVP: Andrew Goodrich, Essex
Pitcher: Max Brownlee, Manchester
Catcher: Kyle Tanis, South Burlington
First base: Mathew Safer, Essex
Second base: Liam O'Connor, South Burlington
Third base: Ray Cheung, South Burlington
Shortstop: Jack McCoy, Manchester
Outfield: Storm Dusablon, Essex; Aiden Davis, Brattleboro; Sully Beers, South Burlington.
Utility: Owen Pinaud, Essex; Braedon Jones, Essex; Henry Wood-Lewis, Colchester; Cole Tarrant, South Burlington.
Sportsmanship: Grady Lockerby, Bellows Falls.
