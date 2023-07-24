CASTLETON — The Brattleboro Post 5 entered Monday's winner's bracket game against Essex Post 91 as the hottest offensive team in the American Legion state tournament.
Brattleboro had plated 28 runs across its opening two games, putting on display just how elite their bats can be when locked in.
On Monday, it was Post 5's opponent making the offensive statement. Essex sprayed the ball all over the ballpark, blowing past Brattleboro 16-0 in five innings at Vermont State University-Castleton.
The victory kept Essex perfect in the state tournament and earned Post 91 a day off on Tuesday. Essex has two opportunities on Wednesday to capture its third straight state championship.
"I had watched them play a couple times and didn't see that (offensive performance)," said Brattleboro coach Eric Libardoni. "They pounded ball all day. Our pitchers didn't make enough good pitches. We just tried to conserve arms (after Essex broke the game open)."
It was made clear early on that this day was going to belong to Essex. Post 91 plated two runs in the first inning, coming on a Trevor Arsenault RBI single and a fielder's choice, but the team really imparted their will in the second inning where they batted around to score six more runs.
"It was just about attacking, find a pitch early and don't get beat by it," said Post 91's Braedon Jones, who had an RBI single in the second and notched another RBI later in the game. "Getting deep in counts really helps us. Walks are achieved that way."
Essex catcher Eli Bostwick had the first big blow of the inning, doubling home two runs, before Jones made Brattleboro pay for intentionally walking Andrew Goodrich ahead of him. Declan Cummings had an RBI single and Will Erickson drove in two more on a double.
The floodgates opened from there. Post 91 scored three more runs in the third and four in the fourth, before adding a final insurance run in the fifth on a Talin Kirby pinch-hit double.
All nine starters in the Essex lineup had at least one hit. Jones, Arsenault, Hazen Randall and Ben Deibler all had multi-hit games.
Jayke Glidden lasted 1 2/3 innings on the mound for Post 5. Evan Wright ate up 2 1/2 innings, before Zinabu McNeice pitched the final frame.
Jones was dominant in his 2 2/3 innings of work for Essex, before he was lifted to stay under a pitch count threshold and be available for Wednesday's championship game. Deibler, Arsenault and Matt Safer all pitched in relief to secure the shutout.
Alex Bingham had two of the three Brattleboro hits in the game.
Elite teams have deep pitching staffs and Essex certainly fits that bill. Every starter who has taken the ball this tournament has been dominant, whether it was Goodrich in the opener, Gabe White on Sunday or Jones on Monday.
"We have a great staff that can all throw at least three pitches for strikes," Jones said. "I saw what Gabe did yesterday and I felt like I had to do my job."
Essex has been doing its job all summer long, but the job isn't finished. One game stands in the way of a possible third straight championship.