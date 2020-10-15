There’s a handful of movers and shakers looking to make some noise in 7-on-7 football as we enter the latter stages of the season.
A few of those teams saw a rise in this week’s edition of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings.
Lots of eyes have been peeled on Burr and Burton and St. Johnsbury, and rightfully so, as the two teams met in the Division I state championship last fall and are perennial contenders.
But there’s another team quietly putting up one of the more impressive seasons in this crazy, new 7-on-7 football world – the Essex Hornets.
Essex has proved it’s no joke, especially on the offensive end, averaging 39 points per game this week against a pair of Division I opponents.
A battle of undefeated teams against CVU on Saturday is the next test for the Hornets who seem to come through every time.
In a normal 11-on-11 season, this was supposed to be Mount Anthony’s year. A big senior quarterback, one of the best senior receivers in the state, a stable of capable running backs, MAU looked as good as they come in Division II.
MAU has made the most of its 7-on-7 season and picked up one of its biggest wins in years, besting previously-unbeaten BBA last Thursday. The Patriots lone loss was an overtime defensive battle to D-I Rutland.
How bout them Yellow Jackets.
Windsor just keeps rattling off wins against higher division opponents. Four of their five wins have come against D-I or D-II opponents. That’s enough to earn a top-10 spot in these rankings.
Records were accumulated after Oct. 14 games and previous ranking is in parentheses. Here we go.
1. Essex 4-0 (3) – The Hornets leap last week’s top two after a pair offensive shows this past week, outlasting a tough Seawolves team 44-38 in the latter game.
2. Burr and Burton 5-1 (1) – A loss to rival Mount Anthony tripped up the Bulldogs, but they’ve rattled off two wins since, including a really quality win against Fair Haven on Tuesday night.
3. St. Johnsbury 3-1 (2) – The Hilltoppers completed the season sweep of a high-powered North Country team last Friday, but were edged in an instant classic against Lyndon.
4. Hartford 5-1 (7) – Five straight wins for the Hurricanes after a opening game loss to Windsor.
5. Mount Anthony 4-1 – (10) Statement made. The Patriots bested arch rival BBA last Thursday and got revenge for their loss to Rutland. Two D-I wins in a week ain’t bad.
6. Fair Haven 3-2 (4) – The Slaters two-game win streak came to an end against BBA on Tuesday, but the 20-7 loss is deceiving, a few more plays and Fair Haven is right there with one of the state’s elite.
7. Middlebury 5-1 (UR) A last-second field goal pushed the Tigers past Rutland last week, one of three wins since we last convened for these rankings.
8. CVU 6-0 (8) – A trio of convincing wins this past week for the Redhawks. A showdown with fellow unbeaten Essex looms on Saturday.
9. North Country 3-2 (6) – St. Johnsbury slowed down the Falcons’ potent offense on Friday, something nobody, including the Hilltoppers in their previous win against NCU, has done much of this season.
10. Windsor 5-1 (UR) – The Yellow Jackets have quietly put up one of the more impressive runs in the state this year. Windsor beat a perennial D-I contender in Hartford and has gone 3-0 in games against Brattleboro and Bellows Falls.
On Bubble: Brattleboro (5-1), Rutland (3-3), BHS/SB (3-2), Colchester (3-3), Lyndon (3-3), Rice (3-1).
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
