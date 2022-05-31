Pietro Cei
Buy Now

Northfield junior Pietro Cei leaps during the long jump competition at a track and field meet earlier this season.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

TRACK AND FIELD

ESSEX INVITATIONAL

GIRLS RESULTS

100 METERS

1. Janiah Young Windsor 12.8
2. Jada Diamond Mt. Mansfield 12.95
3. Cora Knight Essex 12.97
4. Kayla Guerino Essex 13.1
5. Ruth Brueckner Missisquoi 13.21
6. Eliza Waite Mt. Mansfield 13.24

200 METERS

1. Janiah Young Windsor 25.91
2. Ruth Brueckner Missisquoi 26.39
3. Cora Knight Essex 27.19
4. Sara Sinkewicz Essex 27.23
5. Genevieve Brzoza Essex 27.25
6. Jazmyn Hurley Middlebury 27.35

400 METERS

1. Madelyn Durkee Thetford 59.16
2. Charlize Brown Thetford 1:01.09
3. Brooke White St. Johnsbury 1:002.04
4. Jazmyn Hurley Middlebury 1:03.15
5. Hannah Turner Middlebury 1:03.47
6. Madison Pelletier Lamoille 1:03.84

800 METERS

1. Ruth Brueckner Missisquoi 2:15.16
2. Heidi Stewart Essex 2:16.99
3. Elizabeth Cunningham Rice 2:21.35
4. Scarlet Stimson Essex 2:22.14
5. Hattie Barker Mt. Mansfield 2:23.24
6. Ava Whitney Brattleboro 2:24.14

1,500 METERS

1. Loghan Hughes BFA-St. Albans 4:43.94
2. Alice Kredell CVU 4:49.37
3. Hattie Barker Mt. Mansfield 4:55.04
4. Scarlet Stimson Essex 4:56.43
5. Estella Laird North Branch 4:57.35
6. Ginger Long U-32 5:00.01

3,000 METERS

1. Loghan Hughes BFA-St. Albans 10:12.88
2. Alice Kredell CVU 10:22.73
3. Stephanie Ager Bellows Falls 10:28.76
4. Emma Crum CVU 10:43.79
5. Amelia Dion Burlington 10:44.42
6. Gillian Fairfax Burlington 10:44.62

100 HURDLES

1. Ryleigh Garrow Colchester 15.45
2. Autumn Carstensen Rice 16.53
3. Isabel Moustakas U-32 16.94
4. Grace Tyrrell Green Mt. 17.03
5. Desiree Mendez St. Johnsbury 17.16
6. Annika Simard Essex 17.42

300 HURDLES

1. Isabel Moustakas U-32 47.14
2. Grace Tyrrell Green Mt. 47.28
3. Autumn Carstensen Rice 49.33
4. Isabella Lonardo Brattleboro 49.63
5. Toni Levitas Burr & Burton 51.06
6. Amelia Maier Burr & Burton 51.32

4X100 RELAY

1. Essex 50.6
Kayla Guerino, Ashley Clark, Genevieve Brzoza, Annika Simard
2. Mt. Mansfield 52.15
Abbey Foote, Eliza Waite, Naia Surks, Jada Diamond
3. Peoples 53.08
Sadie Baranyay, Katie Prive, Lucy Nigro, Ellie Zimmerman
4. St. Johnsbury 54.36
Desiree Mendez, Rylee Strohm, Peyton Qualter, Franny Cozzens
5. Middlebury 54.5
Viviana Hammond, Zoe Noble, Natalia Mendez Capelan, Jazmyn Hurley
6. Windsor 54.85
Kiara Wildgoose, Rhaiven-Essense Kellogg, Sophia Rockwood, Joniah Young

4X400 RELAY

1. Essex 4:14.66
Scarlet Stimson, Tanisha Gerg, Heidi Stewart, Elizabeth Orvis
2. St. Johnsbury 4:21.13
Brooke White, Franny Cozzens, Hazel Fay, Desiree Mendez
3. Thetford 4:25.68
Jada Rich, Charlize Brown, Madelyn Durkee, Maya Dixon
4. Burlington 4:28.7
Aya Goldstein, Jordyn O'Brien, Grace McHenry, Grace Park
5. South Burlington 4:32.3
Sierra Fisher, Jane Kakalex, Cassie Scarpa, Izzy Laramee
6. BFA-St. Albans 4:36.19
Tessa Sweeney, Janelle Hardy, Elora Menard, Loghan Hughes

4X800 RELAY

1. Essex 9:45.41
Scarlet Stimson, Madeleine Larson, Tanisha Gerg, Heidi Stewart
2. Burlington 9:49.17
Aya Goldstein, Gillian Fairfax, Jordyn O'Brien, Amelia Dion
3. Rutland 10:36.9
Helen Culpo, Erin Geisler, Ava Rosi, Evangeline Taylor
4. North Country 10:41.31
Reeve Applegate, Emerson Gilson, Kiera Marcotte, Thankful Cilwik
5. St. Johnsbury 10:46.27
Wisteria Franklin, Katie Ryan, Hazel Fay, Peggy Fischer
6. CVU 12:04.13
Betty Buehler, Eva Schumann, Skylar Francis, Anna Arsovski

SHOT PUT

1. Laura Hoak Rice 10.03m
2. Cara Richardson U-32 9.83m
3. Elizabeth Jones St. Johnsbury 9.72m
4. Isabell Lanfear West Rutland 9.51m
5. Josie Chitambar North Country 9.46m
6. Vivian Halladay Burlington 9.28m

DISCUS

1. Samantha Alexander Mt. Mansfield 32.93m
2. Vita Vllasalija Mt. Mansfield 31.08m
3. Ella Villeneuve Mt. Mansfield 30.44m
4. Laura Kamel Bellows Falls 28.78m
5. Elizabeth Jones St. Johnsbury 28.34m
6. Olivia Chase Hartford 27.55m

JAVELIN

1. Harper Danforth CVU 31.86m
2. Sophia Hayes Oxbow 31.62m
3. Isabell Lanfear West Rutland 30.72m
4. Breanna Stockman Bellows Falls 30.43m
5. Streeter Middleton Lyndon 29.37m
6. Sara Sinkewicz Essex 29.15m

HIGH JUMP

1. Ryleigh Garrow Colchester 1.49m
2. Genevieve Brzoza Essex 1.49m
3. Meadow Worthley Mt. Mansfield 1.42m
3. Autumn Carstensen Rice 1.42m
3. Nora Clear South Burlington 1.42m
3. Isabel Moustakas U-32 1.42m

POLE VAULT

1. Elizabeth Jones St. Johnsbury 2.81m
2. Sylvie Normandeau Brattleboro 2.66m
3. Jamie Fenoff Lyndon 2.51m
4. Kate Kogut CVU 2.51m
5. Sloane Guillian Burlington 2.51m
6. Addison DeVault Brattleboro 2.29m

LONG JUMP

1. Janiah Young Windsor 5.15m
2. Genevieve Brzoza Essex 4.92m
3. Jillian Barry White River 4.75m
4. Autumn Carstensen Rice 4.71m
5. Oliva Thomas Milton 4.61m
6. Amelia Novak CVU 4.59m

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Ryleigh Garrow Colchester 10.57m
2. Amelia Novak CVU 10.29m
3. Josi Fortin North Country 10.19m
4. Jillian Barry White River 10.04m
5. Anna Kinney Essex 10.03m
6. Tristan Prescott Burr & Burton 9.9m

BOYS RESULTS

100 METERS

1. Gregory Seraus CVU 11.09
2. Andrew Ponessi Mt. Anthony 11.11
3. Kimario Lee South Burlington 11.4
4. Noah Beayon Fair Haven 11.4
5. Maxwell Phillippo Essex 11.59
6. Jaden Thomson St. Johnsbury 11.6

200 METERS

1. Andrew Ponessi 22.89 Mt. Anthony
2. Kimario Lee South Burlington 23.14
3. Jaden Thomson St. Johnsbury 23.15
4. Andrew Bugbee St. Johnsbury 23.47
5. Maxwell Phillippo Essex 23.59
6. Noah Beayon Fair Haven 23.96

400 METERS

1. Sawyer Beck Peoples 51.77
2. Everett Mosher Green Mt. 52.35
3. William Hughes BFA-St. Albans 52.54
4. Cole Alexander Lake Region 52.76
5. Gerardo Fernandez St. Johnsbury 53.34
6. Eliot Schneider Middlebury 54.08

800 METERS

1. Ethan Mashtare BFA-St. Albans 1:54.34
2. James Cilwik North Country 1:56.91
3. Matthew Servin CVU 1:57.2
4. Kelton Poirier Essex 1:58.85
5. Jameson McEnaney CVU 2:00.09
6. Calvin Storms BFA-St. Albans 2:00.75

1,500 METERS

1. James Cilwik North Country 4:04.24
2. Ethan Mashtare BFA-St. Albans 4:08.93
3. Kai Hillier CVU 4:09.58
4. Cavlin Storms BFA-St. Albans 4:10.54
5. Tobin Durham Thetford 4:13.63
6. Kai Liljequist St. Johnsbury 4:18.92

3,000 METERS

1. Evan Thornton-Sherman St. Johnsbury 8:34.38
2. James Cilwik North Country 8:55.13
3. Luke Miklus Essex 8:55.99
4. Brady Geisler Rutland 8:59.29
5. Avery Smart Montpelier 9:02.63
6. Kai Liljquist St. Johnsbury 9:08.92

110 HURDLES

1. Gus Serinese CVU 16.1
2. Jaxon Nichols Sharon 16.18
3. Noah Burnham Lamoille 16.62
4. Carter Higgins South Burlington 16.89
5. Gavin Bannister Mt. Abraham 16.93
6. Noah Mckibbin Craftsbury 17.04

300 HURDLES

1. Andrew Thornton-Sherman St. Johnsbury 41.87
2. Ivan Buczek Peoples 42.48
3. Gus Serinese CVU 42.99
4. Benjamin Ladue CVU 43.4
5. Carter Higgins South Burlington 43.68
6. Nathan Kessler Peoples 44.05

4X100 RELAY

1. Fair Haven 45.3
Patrick Stone, Reilly Flanders, Luke Williams, Noah Beayon
2. St. Johnsbury 45.96
Jaden Thomson, Jaden Beardsley, Carbur Rousseau, Andrew Bugbee
3. BFA-St. Albans 46.42
Caleb Holmes, William Hughes, Sawyer Chaput-Graves, Sam Stoll
4. Mt. Anthony 46.49
Jonathan Garland, Brooks Robson, TreVaughn Barboza, Andrew Ponessi
5. Essex 46.61
Nathan Lyle, Maxwell Phillippo, Carter Crete, Owen Theriault
6. Windsor 47.14
Jonathan Dexter, Ben Gilbert, Travis McAllister, Keegan Batchelder

4X400 RELAY

1. St. Johnsbury 3:32.96
Gerardo Fernandez, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Alejandro Orozco Kuri, Evan Thornton-Sherman
2. BFA-St. Albans 3:36.2
Calivn Storms, Ethan Mashtare, William Hughes, Porter Hurteau
3. Peoples 3:38.69
Sawyer Beck, Adrian Bryan, Ivan Buczek, Nathan Kessler
4. U-32 3:41.77
Luke Page, Sargent Burns, Andrew McInstry, Quinn Olney
5. Essex 3:42.82
Lucius Karki, Kelton Poirier, Trenton Sisters, Elliot Riggen
6. South Burlington 3:44.03
Mathias Nevin, Dylan Palmer, Patrick Sweeny, Tucker Hall

4X8000 RELAY

1. St. Johnsbury 7:59.95
Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Hale Boyden, Nathaniel Bernier, Evan Thornton-Sherman
2. Essex 8:14.8
Braden Cummings, Luke Miklus, Lucius Karki, Kelton Poirier
3. U-32 8:31.42
Luke Page, Oliver Hansen, Tennessee Lamb, Wyatt Malloy
4. Craftsbury 8:38.94
Charlie Krebs, Linden Stelma-Leonard, Alan Moody, Cormac Leahy
5. Rutland 8:52.86
Owen Dube-Johnson, Karver Butler, Brady Geisler, Samuel Kay
6. South Burlington 9:02.7
Dylan Palmer, Ollie Clouitier, Silas O'Brien, Will Schaefer

SHOT PUT

1. Isaiah Brunache Mt. Anthony 17.66m
2. Winslow Sightler Burlington 16.44m
3. Carson Holloway Mt. Mansfield 14.64m
4. Maxine Makuza Rice 13.94m
5. Sidiki Sylla Burlington 13.92m
6. Bryon Noyes Lyndon 13.68m

DISCUS

1. Ben Gilbert Windsor 46.39m
2. Bryone Noyes Lyndon 43.62m
3. Owen LaRoss Bellows Falls 42.93m
4. Winslow Sightler Burlington 41.64m
5. Jordan Davis Hartford 38.06m
6. Tate Stubbs Essex 37.75m

JAVELIN

1. Conner Bell Mt. Anthony 41.75m
2. Eben Mosher Green Mt. 41.74m
3. Tydus Percy Windsor 40.77m
4. Emanuele Chiappinelli BFA-St. Albans 40.2m
5. Carson Holloway Mt. Mansfield 40.13m
6. Hunter Fillion Leland & Gray 39.95m

HIGH JUMP

1. Drew Buley CVU 1.82m
2. Eben Mosher Green Mt. 1.68m
2. Benjamin Munukka Green Mt. 1.68m
2. Cooper Brueck North Country 1.68m
5. Max Hooke Bellows Falls 1.68m

POLE VAULT

1. John Cassell Hartford 3.57m
2. Raf Campanile Mt. Mansfield 3.57m
3. Lucius Karki Essex 3.42m
4. Patrick Stone Fair Haven 3.27m
5. Jonah Delaney Burlington 3.27m
6. Finn Linehan Thetford 3.27m

LONG JUMP

1. Brooks Robson Mt. Anthony 6.41m
2. Chris Jeffers Springfield 6.25m
3. Uly Junker-Boyce Thetford 6.2m
4. Joseph Darling Mt. Abraham 6.15m
5. Eben Mosher Green Mt. 6.12m
6. Maxwell Phillippo Essex 6.1m

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Brooks Robson Mt. Anthony 13.4m
2. Travis McAllister Windsor 12.41m
3. Eben Mosher Green Mt. 12.33m
4. Nathan Lesny Essex 12.24m
5. Joseph Darling Mt. Abraham 12.08m
6. Uly Junker-Boyce Thetford 11.94m

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.