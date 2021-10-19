When the one-loss Enosburg boys soccer team comes to Rutland’s Abatiell Field to square off against Mount St. Joseph on Friday, it will be one of the most attractive games of the season. It pits the Division IV favorite for the state crown in unbeaten MSJ against a red hot contender for the Division III title.
This game, though, is more than about two powerful teams with state championship aspirations. This is a game about small-town pride and remembering where you came from.
MSJ coach Josh Souza grew up in Enosburg, a town from which you can take Route 108 and be at the Canadian border crossing 8 miles later.
It is a place that embraces its sports and a town which Souza fondly remembers.
“I attribute all that I am to growing up there,” he said.
Souza played soccer for Enosburg High School and the coach for his senior year was Randy Swainbank.
Swainbank is still the Hornets coach today and that helps to explain how this marquee matchup came about.
When Mill River, Long Trail and Windsor failed to field boys soccer teams this fall Souza’s Mounties were left with a lean schedule.
They scrambled and filled it but still had room for another game.
“We had been talking about playing a game against each other. We tried to get a preseason game but that didn’t work out,” Souza said.
But they were able to patch this game into the schedule late in the year. It is a big deal in Franklin County. Souza said he understands that a reporter from the weekly County Courier will be making the long trip from Enosburg to cover the game.
Souza graduated from Enosburg in 1998 and he played four years of soccer at Castleton University.
He loved soccer, but considered baseball to be at least as important to him while at Enosburg.
That’s not surprising when you consider how much baseball is woven through the town’s history. There is a historical marker in Enosburg Falls telling the tale of Larry Gardner, the community’s famous native son.
Gardner led Enosburg High School to a state baseball championship and signed with the Boston Red Sox in 1908. He played 17 years in the major leagues and competed in four World Series.
Souza was a shortstop. He played on Hornet teams that were 17-2 in both his junior and seniors seasons.
When he was a freshman, he and his teammates got to play on Vermont high school baseball’s biggest stage.They lost to Arlington that year in the state championship baseball game played at the University of Vermont’s Centennial Field.
“We all grew up being apart of this thing,” Souza said.
“This thing” included the sizzling rivalry with neighboring Richford.
“It was quite intense in all sports,” Souza said.
Friday will be special for Souza. He will be matching wits against a coach that he says “kind of saved soccer for me.”
Souza did not have the greatest experience with soccer until he began playing for Swainbaank his senior year.
His new appreciation for soccer led him to Castleton where he played the sport for four seasons.
He also gave baseball a brief fling at Castleton, playing that sport for the fall season before deciding to channel all of his energy into soccer.
Still fresh in Souza’s mind is how the MSJ soccer gig began.
He was working for Paul Gallo, the proprietor of Magic Brush, a painting business.
Gallo is also as big of a booster of MSJ as you can find.
“I was sitting here on a Sunday five years ago and I got a text from Paul,” Souza said. “He said that MSJ was going to restart soccer and that they had not had a team in seven years.”
Tim Gallipo was going to be the coach but Gallo asked Souza if he would help him.
“He wanted me to bridge the gap between new school and old school,” Souza said. “I think I am a hybrid. Some of that old-school stuff doesn’t fly any more.
“It was a great opportunity for me.”
When Gallipo could not coach any longer, that opportunity became one as a head coach for Souza.
Friday, memories from back home will cascade over Souza — the flower shop, The Flower Patch, his parents ran in town, the games against Richford that mattered so much to people in both communities, playing at Centennial Field and the feeling of family that comes with being a member of a small town.
“Enosburg is made up of tight-knit families,” Souza said.
Something is special going on at MSJ. The soccer team is its own tight-knit family. The players who came to it from Mill River when the North Clarendon school could not field a team have blended with the original players to form a cohesive unit.
The Mounties had rarely been tested going into Tuesday night’s game at Arlington. Other than a 4-3 victory over Rivendell, they have won every game by two goals or more and in a a number of them they had the game on ice by halftime.
They figure to get a stern test from Enosburg. It is just the kind of competitive contest Souza and his old high school coach want for their teams heading into the playoffs.
It’s more than that for Josh Souza. It’s a reunion and an old scrapbook coming to life on the pitch at Abatiell Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.