BEVERLY, Mass- The ninth-ranked Norwich University men's hockey team's season came to an end Saturday night after falling to fourth-ranked Endicott, 3-0, at Raymond Bourque Arena in the NCAA Quarterfinals.
The Cadets came storming out of the gate and held the early edge by creating several scoring chances, with Endicott's Atticus Kelly coming up with a number of saves to keep the game scoreless after the first period. The Gulls started to gain momentum as the game wore on, but through two periods neither Kelly nor NU goalie Drennen Atherton budged.
“(Atherton) has been our rock all year long," Norwich captain Noah Williams said. "Ever since he came on campus he's been an absolute stud, and probably the best goalie I've ever played with. He gives us a chance to win every night and tonight was no different."
The Gulls finally broke through 3:30 into the third period on a goal by sophomore Ryan Willett that floated over Atherton's blocker. Endicott continued to press the attack afterwards, only allowing two Norwich shots in the final period. The Gulls scored two goals in 19 seconds late in the third. The first insurance goal was the result of a mad scramble where the puck hit the crossbar during a moment of chaos. The last goal was also the product of some confusion when Atherton was attempting to bring on an extra attacker from the bench.
"I'm disappointed with the outcome,” Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth said. “I thought our start was exceptional and that their goalie made a number of big saves early. Then they started taking it to us. Our goalie came up big. Then they got one by us and we started chasing the game."
Ten members of the Norwich team will graduate in the spring after a pandemic shortened playoff run two years ago and a condensed schedule the following year.
"It's been an honor to put on this sweater,” Norwich senior captain Callum Jones said. “Every day I go out there and play for the guys who wore this before me. Unfortunately it's not the result we wanted, but I couldn't be happier to have chosen Norwich four years ago."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.