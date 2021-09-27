NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University football team scored on its first play from scrimmage, but the Cadets were unable to hold on in the second half as they suffered a 30-21 Homecoming loss against Endicott in a non-conference matchup.
The Cadets (1-3) thrilled the home fans on their first play from scrimmage. A 70-yard touchdown pass by Mitchell Theal to Trevor Chase put the Cadets on the scoreboard. The extra-point try by Zach Bushy was good, giving the Cadets a 7-0 lead 14 seconds into the game.
Freshman Jeremy Henault stopped an Endicott drive with an interception to give Norwich possession at the Gulls’ 12-yard-line. The Cadets followed with three straight rushes from Nate Parady, who concluded the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.
The Gulls (3-1) got onto the scoreboard after a blocked punt gave them possession at the 6 yard-line. Mike Ingraffia broke the plane on a two-yard rush, helping cut the Endicott deficit in half. A 32-yard field goal by Ryan Smith with 32 seconds on the clock allowed Endicott to trim the deficit to four point before halftime.
In the third quarter, Ingraffia completed a six-yard pass to Shane Aylward to cap a seven play, 71-yard drive. The Gulls’ following possession resulted in a 36-yard field goal, giving Endicott its first lead of the game with 5:16 left in the third quarter.
Norwich pieced together a nine play, 75-yard drive to respond. Theal found Chase for the second time in the game for a touchdown. After the extra point, the Cadets took the lead back.
Smith again made his third field goal of the contest, this time from 40 yards out, with 11:21 on the clock to give the Gulls a 23-21 lead.
Endicott close out the game with a option play running to the right, with Ingraffia pitching the ball out to Anthony Caggianelli for a 42-yard scoring play.
Norwich finished up its non-conference play and will begin to focus on its NEWMAC competition.
The Cadets will travel to play the Coast Guard Academy on Saturday. The Cadets won the rivalry game in 2019 and will look to keep the “Mug” in Northfield.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
St. Lawrence 55, CU 3
CANTON, N.Y. — The St. Lawrence University football team cruised to a 55-3 win against Castleton University Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans got a field goal from Noah Crossman in the first quarter, but the rest of the game belonged to the Saints, who posted 41 points in the first half alone.
SLU quarterback Tyler Grochot threw threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Peyton Schmitt ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
CU quarterback Jacob McCarthy threw for 208 yards, but was picked off twice.
Castleton (2-2) is at SUNY Maritime on Saturday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.