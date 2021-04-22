BOSTON, Mass. – Norwich University women’s lacrosse wrapped up the regular season with an 18-8 Great Northeast Athletic Conference loss to Emmanuel College at Roberto Clemente Field.
Norwich (2-5, 0-4 GNAC) was sluggish out of the gates. The Cadets fell behind 5-0 and never fully recovered. Emmanuel (7-0, 4-0 GNAC) started the contest with senior Emily Saef scoring three of her team-leading four goals in the first 17 minutes of the game.
The Cadets attempted to rally, as senior Emily Schromm and junior Brittney Poljacik scored to make it 5-2. Kathryn Preul found Poljacik for her second goal of the game with 7:19 remaining in the half, closing the gap to 6-3. Emmanuel ended the half with three consecutive goals for a 9-3 advantage at the break.
Emmanuel senior Elizabeth Fortier scored back-to-back goals to open the second half, extending the lead to 11-3. Norwich freshman Jasmin Contreras scored her fourth goal of the season off of a feed from Schromm to make it 11-4.
Poljacik and Schromm accounted for three straight Norwich goals late in the second stanza, trimming the deficit to 16-8. The Saints answered by scoring the final two goes, including a man-down shot by sophomore Megan Steele.
Schromm paced the Cadets with four goals and one assist. Poljacik tied her career-best performance with her third hat trick and led the team with four draw controls. Preul added one assist in addition to causing five turnovers. Poljacik caused four turnovers, boosting her season total to 16. The Woodstock native also picked up four ground balls to finish the regular season ranked second in the GNAC with 27.
Emmanuel junior goalie Emma Crowley earned the win after making six saves. Norwich’s Maeve Noble-Lowe suffered the loss stopping seven shots. She falls to 0-3 on the season.
Both teams will be back in action when GNAC tournament play begins Saturday. Norwich earned the seventh seed in the tournament and will head to Lasell to face the second-seeded Lasers at 4 p.m. Emmanuel grabs the top seed and will host Dean at 1 p.m.
