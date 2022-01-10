NORTHFIELD, Vt. — A shorthanded Norwich University women’s ice hockey team fell 7-2 to No. 4-ranked Elmira College on Saturday afternoon, snapping the Cadets’ record 57-game New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) unbeaten streak.
Norwich (8-4-0, 7-1-0) lost in league competition for the first time since Feb. 4, 2017 in its first NEHC contest against perennial powerhouse Elmira.
Despite being three skaters short of the allotted 19 due to illness, Norwich put a valiant effort to rally from a 2-0 first-period deficit to tie it at 2-2 after 40 minutes.
However, the third period was all Elmira as the Soaring Eagles poured five goals into the net, while outshooting the tired Cadets 18-6 in the final frame.
Elmira’s Claire Meeder scored a hat trick, while Holley Riva added two more goals to lead the Soaring Eagles offense.
Elmira (11-2-1, 9-0-0 NEHC) scored two goals late in the first period with Riva scoring twice just 1:22 a part to give the Soaring Eagles the edge heading into the first intermission.
Norwich rebounded though in the middle stanza, tallying twice just 1:14 apart on goals from Mikah Baptiste and Abby Chauvin.
Baptiste scored her team-leading ninth goal of the season, wristing a shot past Leonie-Louise Kuehberger after corralling a pass from Molly Flanagan in the neutral zone and then skating into the zone and firing a shot past the blocker of Keuhberger at the 5:06 mark.
Just over a minute later Chauvin scored her first collegiate goal with a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle that deflected off an Elmira player and into the back of the net to tie the game up at 2-2 at the 6:20 mark.
Norwich was able to make it to the second intermission still tied at 2-2 until Elmira turned on the afterburners in the third period to skate to the victory.
Senior goalie Alexa Berg made 33 saves in net for the Cadets to fall to 4-4 on the season.
Norwich will look to get back on track on Jan. 14 and 15 when it hosts Johnson & Wales and UMass Boston at 6 p.m. and 3 p.m. respectively in NEHC contests.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Elmira 5, Norwich 4
PINE VALLEY, N.Y. — The Cadets dropped a tough decision to No. 15 Elmira College at the Murray Athletic Center in New England Hockey Conference action.
Freshmen Patrick Delvecchio and Clark Kerner and senior Brett Ouderkirk each scored a goal and had an assist to lead the Norwich offense. But it wasn’t quite enough to claim the first NEHC meeting between Elmira and Norwich.
Norwich (6-3-4, 3-3-3 NEHC) scored two goals with an extra attacker on the ice to cut the Elmira lead down to one each time. But the Cadets were never able to get back to all square after falling behind 3-2 at the end of the second period.
Ouderkirk opened the scoring at the 16:18 mark of the first period with his seventh goal of the season. He scored off an assist from Delvecchio to give the Cadets a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.
Elmira scored three goals in the second period, while Norwich countered with just one.
Delvecchio scored a power-play goal at the 10:13 mark of the second period to tie the game back up after Elmira opened the second period with back-to-back goals. Ouderkirk and Isaac Chapman picked up assists on the goal.
Elmira took a 4-2 lead at the 16:46 mark of the third period, but Kerner scored off an assist from Noah Williams at the 18:38 mark to bring the Cadets within one again. Elmira added an empty-net goal, but Devon Becker scored with 17 seconds left to bring Norwich within one again.
Junior Andrew Albano made 19 saves in goal to fall to 4-2 on the season.
Norwich will attempt to end its four-game winless streak during upcoming games at Johnson & Wales and UMass Boston.
UMass Boston 11, CU 0
BOSTON — Following a narrow overtime defeat a night prior, Castleton University men’s hockey was stymied at UMass Boston Saturday afternoon, losing the conference battle by a final score of 11-0.
The Beacons (9-5-1, 5-2-1 NEHC) raced to a 4-0 lead in the opening period and wouldn’t look back. They would follow with a pair of second period tallies and cap the dominant effort with five in the final period. UMass Boston used 10 different goal scorers — Kolye Bankauskas was the only Beacon to find the back of the net twice.
Castleton (4-11-1, 0-7-1 NEHC) posted 24 shots on goal, led by Glenn Wiswell with four. Brandon Picard, CJ Corazzin, and Stone Stelzl recorded three apiece. Starting goaltender Dominic Rodrigue made seven saves in one period of action before Brandon Collett entered and stopped 20 Beacon shots in just under 30 minutes. Simon Brenter made his first career appearance, logging 11 minutes and posting nine saves.
The Spartans return to Spartan Arena on Friday to take on Skidmore at 7 p.m.
