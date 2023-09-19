There's a sense of fun a team can get from playing the role of the villain.
Going onto someone else's field with the crowd heavily in the home team's favor and coming out with a win can galvanize a team and give it that extra oomph to keep the momentum rolling.
There were a handful of elite Vermont high school football teams that took on that role this week, earning massive wins on the road.
It's tough to find a bigger road win than the one Division II powerhouse Fair Haven picked up Saturday night at North Country. The game saw two undefeated clubs squaring off in what was expected to be a shootout.
The Slaters kept up their end of the bargain, scoring 42 points, but the Falcons couldn't say the same. Joe Buxton looked every bit of the elite quarterback he's been known to be and the weapons around him shined.
If this 42-10 win was any indication of what's ahead, we may be in the middle of a very special season in the Slate Valley.
Fellow D-II heavyweight Bellows Falls also went on the road and took home a double-digit victory against Mount Mansfield on Sunday. The Week 5 matchup between Fair Haven and BF in less than two weeks time should be loads of fun.
Division III Woodstock has shined in the early going of the season, winning its first three games and it continued its roll with a quality 11-point road win against Springfield. Windsor has looked like the class of D-III once again, but the Wasps are right there with them.
Windsor had a dominant road win of its own on Saturday, blowing past Division II Milton in a battle of Yellow Jackets.
Brattleboro has hopes of being a contender in its return to Division I this season and a hard-fought 14-9 road win against rival Mount Anthony with the Elwell Trophy on the line is another check in the Bears' box.
Getting it done in those pressure-packed environments is something that will only aid these elite squads moving forward.
Let's jump into this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings where a handful of those road warriors find a home in the top 10.
1. Hartford 3-0 (1). The Hurricanes remain atop the rankings after another dominant effort. BFA-St. Alban's hung with them for a while in Week 3, but at a certain point, the Canes just took over. A massive showdown with BBA awaits Friday night.
2. BBA 3-0 (2). The Bulldogs dominated a very strong St. Johnsbury team in Week 3. BBA's offense, led by senior quarterback Jack McCoy, is averaging more than 40 points per game. Hartford is also averaging more than 40 a game. How many points will we see on Friday in White River Junction?
3. CVU 2-1 (4). Absolute domination. That was the story on Saturday as the Redhawks blew past the rival Seahorses. Since their Week 1 loss to BBA, CVU has allowed just seven points.
4. Middlebury 2-1 (5). The Tigers' defense was absolutely stifling against Rutland on Thursday and their offense, led by running back Jackson Gillett and an elite offensive line, showed a lot of big-play ability. The Essex matchup this week is a big test.
5. Essex 3-0 (3). The Hornets dropping two spots is only because of how dominant CVU and Middlebury were in Week 3. Essex has continued to take care of business early in the season, but is about to enter a gauntlet of a two-week stretch with the Tigers this week and Redhawks next week.
6. Fair Haven 3-0 (9). The Slaters made a massive statement with their dominant effort against North Country on Saturday. Their offense was potent, but the second half where they held a very good Falcons team scoreless might have been even more impressive.
7. Bellows Falls 2-1 (6). The Terriers grinded out a Week 3 win against fellow D-II Mount Mansfield in a rare Sunday contest. They welcome a very hot U-32 team to town Friday night.
8. Windsor 3-0 (10). The Yellow Jackets just continue to dominate. Beating a solid D-II Milton team by 27 points is yet another feather in the cap of a Windsor team that looks primed to get back to State Championship Saturday again.
9. St. Johnsbury 1-2 (7). The first half of the Hilltoppers schedule is an absolute gauntlet. They've already played Hartford and BBA and they have CVU this week. The fact that they put up 21 points on both Hartford and BBA is impressive.
10. North Country 2-1 (8). The Falcons struggled to keep up with an elite Fair Haven squad on Saturday, but showed in the first half their game-changing ability.
On the bubble: Brattleboro, U-32, Rice, BFA-St. Albans, Woodstock.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. Hartford; 2. BBA; 3. CVU; 4. Middlebury; 5. Essex.
Division II: 1. Fair Haven; 2. Bellows Falls; 3. North Country; 4. U-32; 5. Rice.
Division III: 1. Windsor; 2. Woodstock; 3. BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille; 4. Mill River; 5. Otter Valley.