Peyton Guay sat in the dugout at Wednesday’s softball practice watching her teammates. It was not easy.
Guay had ACL surgery just recently. Until then, she had been West Rutland’s softball pitcher and wielded a big bat in the lineup.
“I know it is hard for her,” Westside coach Laurie Serrani said.
Serrani knows. She can remember the time that her daughter Ali went through the same ordeal in basketball while playing for West Rutland many years ago.
“She was thrilled for her team but I know that it really bothered her that she could not be out there and be part of it,” Serrani said.
Aubrey Beaulieu has several games under her belt in the circle since Guay’s injury and has been very sharp just as she was in the 22-6 semifinal victory over Leland & Gray.
Guay said that Beaulieu has improved greatly on several facets of the game, mainly getting more of a push off the rubber and using her legs more.
“And her change-up is so much better. I am so proud of Aubrey,” Guay said.
“She was definitely our rock. We relied on her so much,” West Rutland senior second baseman Emma Sevigny said of Guay.
“But Aubrey has improved so much.”
The Golden Horde nearly did not have practice on Wednesday. Serrani thought of making the drive to Richford for the semifinal game that day between Blue Mountain and Richford, a 235-mile round trip.
“I thought about driving up there but it is a long way and it was more important for us to have practice,” Serrani said.
Had she made the trip to the town snug by the Canadian border, she would have seen No. 3 Blue Mountain defeat No. 2 Richford 8-6.
It will be a full weekend of state championship softball on the Castleton University diamond this weekend.
The first pitch of the weekend comes at 5 p.m. on Friday when Addison County rivals Middlebury and Mount Abraham meet for the Division II crown.
Saturday at 11 a.m. No. 2 Mount Anthony clashes with No. 1 and unbeaten BFA-St. Albans in the Division I title game.
West Rutland fans have the shortest trip and they will be there in force when their Golden Horde tangles with Blue Mountain, the same school they played in the D-IV girls basketball championship game which the Golden Horde won.
Softball’s championship weekend concludes on Saturday at 5 p.m. with I-91 neighbors Oxbow and Thetford meeting for the Division III title.
West Rutland’s two seniors Arianna Coombs and Sevigny would dearly love to close out their athletic careers with a second straight softball championship.
“I have high hopes. It would be really cool to win it as a senior,” Sevigny said.
The Golden Horde trailed Leland & Gray 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth of the semifinal game but it was in that frame that Westside sent 18 batters to the plate and scored 13 runs.
“I never saw anybody give up,” Serrani said to her players on Wednesday.
Catcher Samara Raiche has displayed an arm that can slow down an opponent’s running game, often an important factor in championship games.
The Horde’s defense is making the adjustment that came from having to move Beaulieu from center field into the circle. The outfield of Gabby Griffith, Sohyr Perry and Bella Coombs has come together and the left side of the infield with Kennah Wright-Chapman at shortstop and Camryn Wiliams at third base is as good as it gets.
Sevigny’s defense has taken a big leap and Arianna Coombs is an athletic first baseman. Her height presents infielders with a good target.
Blue Mountain fell 50-44 to West Rutland in the state championship girls basketball game and the Bucks will be hoping to avenge that loss.
West Rutland also defeated the Bucks in the 2019 state championship softball game.
“We are looking to put on a great show,” Castleton University softball coach Eric Ramey said. “The facilities people have been working hard, mowing and moving bleachers into place.”
There will be bleachers in right field in addition to the bleachers behind home plate. The expansive grass bank in front of Hoff Hall also offers fans a great vantage point down the left field line.
There will be a food concession.
DIVISION II
Middlebury vs.
Mount Abraham
Friday, 5 p.m.
The stakes could not be higher — bragging rights for Addison County along with the right to hoist the state championship hardware.
It is an outstanding way to kick off the weekend.
Mount Abraham has to be the favorite. The Eagles own a regular-season sweep over Middlebury, 8-3 and 15-1.
No. 2 Mount Abe brings a 16-3 record into the game and has breezed through the playoffs, winning the three games by a combined score of 56-3.
The Tigers defeated Hartford 10-2 in their semifinal contest.
DIVISION I
Saturday, 11 a.m.
MAU VS. BFA-St. Albans
No. 1 BFA-St. Albans is unbeaten through 17 games.
Mount Anthony, the No. 2 seed, is also unbeaten. In Vermont. The Patriots lost close games to two out-of-state teams, Schalmont and Taconic for a 15-2 record.
MAU had to fight off Essex to win the semifinal game 5-3 but BFA crushed Missisquoi 20-2 in its semifinal contest.
It should be a good matchup in the circle. Mount Anthony freshman Abby Foster has been on point and the Comets’ Sierra Yates has been dominant and amasses double-figure strikeout games consistently.
DIVISION III
Saturday, 5 p.m.
Thetford vs. Oxbow
This is a mismatch on paper. Thetford fans will tell you the game is played on the field, not on paper.
But No. 1 Oxbow defeated the Panthers 27-2 during the season and brings an 18-0 record to the party. The Olympians have won their two playoff games by a combined score of 33-2.
The Panthers are the No. 2 seed and are 11-6. They got to Castleton by edging Vergennes 9-7 in the semifinals.