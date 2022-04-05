The Castleton University football program will be playing in a league with only five teams soon unless the Eastern Collegiate Football League powers are able to lure another team into the fold.
It was announced several days ago that Keystone College will be leaving the ECFC for the Landmark Conference after the 2022 season.
That came on the heels of SUNY Maritime announcing they will be leaving the ECFC for the NEWMAC Conference — Norwich University’s league — following the 2022 campaign.
That leaves Castleton, Anna Maria, Alfred State, Dean College and Gallaudet University as the five schools.
The significance of all this is that the conference champion would no longer automatically get a berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs. A league must have at least six teams to have the AQ for its champion.
A playoff spot for the ECFC champion, in fact, would be unlikely, as the league is considered a bottom tier conference in the Division III pecking order at this time.
Castleton University Athletic Director Deanna Tyson said it is too soon to panic.
“We’ve got some time. The NCAA gives us a two-year grace period,” she said.
“It’s a great league. We want to stay in the league,” Gallaudet head coach Chuck Goldstein said. “I have been in the league since it started in 2009.”
“We are looking. We’re fighting. We all want to keep the conference. We all hope that there is a team out there.”
One possibility of “that team out there” that comes up frequently is Hillbert College, a school that only recently added football and is located in Hamburg, New York.
Goldstein pointed out that another drawback of a five-team conference would be the number of non-conference games a team would need to schedule.
“It will be tough to schedule six non-conference games,” Goldstein said.
The ECFC is also in flux now. Katie Boldvich has been the league’s commissioner but she has stepped down, citing a conflict of interest. She is also the commissioner of the Landmark Conference.
“She has done a great job for our conference. She is highly respected for working with the NCAA,” Tyson said.
Tyson noted that finding Boldvich’s replacement will be “a very important hire” with one of the priorities securing that sixth football team.
“We have feelers out. We hope to find somebody. That’s better than the alternative,” Goldstein said.
That alternative would be closing down the ECFC, leaving everyone to find their own conference for playing football.
Goldstein loves the league and is proud of what it has done to survive after losing members in the past.
Husson left for the Commonwealth Coast Conference and schools like Becker and Mount Ida have closed.
“We have always seemed to find a way,” Goldstein said.
He and his ECFC brethren are hoping that will be the case again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.