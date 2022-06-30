Country Club of Barre golfers William Eaton and Riley Richards showcased impressive early-season during Wednesday’s Vermont Golf Association Junior Tour opening event at Vermont National Country Club.
A standout front nine was the key boost for Eaton while winning the boys 15-to-18-year-old division with a 2-under 70. Eaton was 4-under through the front nine on the strength of four birdies. He buried a birdie on 18 to make up for a trio of bogeys on the back nine.
Richards, the defending Division II medalist during the high school season, finished at even-par 72 in a tie for second. Richards had three birdies in the round. The U-32 graduate recently committed to play golf at the NCAA level for Franklin Pierce. His older brother Bryson is the reigning Vermont Amateur Champion and competes for the University of Rhode Island.
Rutland Country Club’s Sebastian Pell also shot even-par. Pell birdied two of the last four holes on the back nine. Kwiniaska’s Kosi Thurber and Burlington Country Club’s Zach Vincent rounded out the top five at 7-over.
The rest of the top 10 was Cedar Knoll’s Bryce Bortnick (8-over), Burlington’s Parker Martisus (11-over), Lake Morey’s Jake Johnson (11-over), The Quechee Club’s Liam Carlin (11-over), Stowe’s Chace Newhouse (12-over) and Vermont National’s Kaiden McClure (12-over).
Rutland Country Club’s Teegan Duffy and 802 Golf Academy’s Kaylie Porter shared the title for the girls 15-18 division, shooting 8-over. Porter buried two birdies and Duffy had one.
Rutland Country Club’s Mattie Serafin excelled in the boys 10-14-year-old division and emerged as one of the athletes poised to lead the club’s next generation. Serafin, who will be a freshman at Mill River Union High School in the fall, shot a 1-over 73. The score earned him a one-shot victory over Vermont National’s Jack McDougall, who shot a 2-over 74.
Serafin buried four birdies on the day, sinking them on the fifth, sixth, 15th and 16 holes. The top five was rounded out by Kwiniaska Golf Club’s Patrick Jack Bryan (4-over) and Cooper Guerriere (7-over) and Lakeside Golf Club’s Brady Fallon (8-over). Serafin’s RCC clubmmate Kyle Blanchard finished sixth at 9-over, sinking a pair of birdies.
Country Club of Barre’s Bubba Chamberlain and Neshobe Golf Club’s Rowdy Malcolm followed in a tie for seventh at 11-over, while West Bolton Golf Club’s Gavin Letourneau and Connor Brisbin and Rutland’s Oliver Graves rounded out the top 10.
Vermont National’s Megan Marroquin was the lone competitor in the girls 10-14 division, shooting 29-over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.